Cloakzy XDefiant settings: Sensitivity, keybindings, and more

If you’ve recently tuned into Cloakzy’s Twitch stream and saw him playing XDefiant, you might have wondered about his settings, mouse sensitivity, and configurations.

While the default XDefiant settings and your personal touches should be enough (in most cases), there’s much to learn from veterans like Cloakzy. When I first checked out Cloakzy’s XDefiant settings, I had already set mine up, so I used the opportunity to double-check my personal preferences and take note of his options.

Cloakzy’s mouse and sensitivity settings in XDefiant

Cloakzy’s XDefiant mouse and sensitivity settings let him stay on-point with a speed level; just enough to track running enemies.

DPI 400 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Mouse Sensitivity 27 Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) One Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom) One Mouse Acceleration Off Invert Vertical Axis Off Right Click Back Off Lock Mouse to Game Windows On

Cloakzy’s gameplay settings in XDefiant

Gameplay Input Mouse and Keyboard Field of View 120 ADS Field of View Consistent ADS Behavior Hold ADS Sensitivity Transition Instant Melee During ADS Off Aiming Interrupts Reload On Crouch Behavior Toggle Sprint Behavior Tap

Cloakzy’s graphics settings in XDefiant

At the time of writing, Cloakzy has been playing XDefiant with default graphics settings. Considering how advanced his computer build must be, I expect his graphics settings to be set to High. If you’re looking to optimize your own graphics settings, you can use the best XDefiant graphics settings for performance.

Cloakzy’s keybinds in XDefiant

Cloakzy uses the default keybind settings. Though he customized his sensitivity settings on stream, he hasn’t changed the initial keybinds that XDefiant loads with.

While Cloakzy’s settings should be a decent starting point for mouse and keyboard players jumping into the new Ubisoft shooter, any controller gamers could try Scump’s XDefiant settings and fine-tune it to their liking.

