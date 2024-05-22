Cloakzy XDefiant settings: Sensitivity, keybindings, and more

If you’ve recently tuned into Cloakzy’s Twitch stream and saw him playing XDefiant, you might have wondered about his settings, mouse sensitivity, and configurations.
While the default XDefiant settings and your personal touches should be enough (in most cases), there’s much to learn from veterans like Cloakzy. When I first checked out Cloakzy’s XDefiant settings, I had already set mine up, so I used the opportunity to double-check my personal preferences and take note of his options.
Cloakzy’s mouse and sensitivity settings in XDefiant
Cloakzy’s XDefiant mouse and sensitivity settings let him stay on-point with a speed level; just enough to track running enemies.
|DPI
|400
|Polling Rate
|1000 Hz
|Mouse Sensitivity
|27
|Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom)
|One
|Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom)
|One
|Mouse Acceleration
|Off
|Invert Vertical Axis
|Off
|Right Click Back
|Off
|Lock Mouse to Game Windows
|On
Cloakzy’s gameplay settings in XDefiant
|Gameplay Input
|Mouse and Keyboard
|Field of View
|120
|ADS Field of View
|Consistent
|ADS Behavior
|Hold
|ADS Sensitivity Transition
|Instant
|Melee During ADS
|Off
|Aiming Interrupts Reload
|On
|Crouch Behavior
|Toggle
|Sprint Behavior
|Tap
Cloakzy’s graphics settings in XDefiant
At the time of writing, Cloakzy has been playing XDefiant with default graphics settings. Considering how advanced his computer build must be, I expect his graphics settings to be set to High. If you’re looking to optimize your own graphics settings, you can use the best XDefiant graphics settings for performance.
Cloakzy’s keybinds in XDefiant
Cloakzy uses the default keybind settings. Though he customized his sensitivity settings on stream, he hasn’t changed the initial keybinds that XDefiant loads with.
While Cloakzy’s settings should be a decent starting point for mouse and keyboard players jumping into the new Ubisoft shooter, any controller gamers could try Scump’s XDefiant settings and fine-tune it to their liking.