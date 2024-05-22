Cloakzy looking at his camera during a stream.
XDefiant

Cloakzy XDefiant settings: Sensitivity, keybindings, and more

Channel your inner Cloakzy with these XDefiant settings.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: May 21, 2024 09:32 pm

If you’ve recently tuned into Cloakzy’s Twitch stream and saw him playing XDefiant, you might have wondered about his settings, mouse sensitivity, and configurations.

While the default XDefiant settings and your personal touches should be enough (in most cases), there’s much to learn from veterans like Cloakzy. When I first checked out Cloakzy’s XDefiant settings, I had already set mine up, so I used the opportunity to double-check my personal preferences and take note of his options.

Cloakzy’s mouse and sensitivity settings in XDefiant

Cloakzy’s XDefiant mouse and sensitivity settings let him stay on-point with a speed level; just enough to track running enemies.

DPI400
Polling Rate1000 Hz
Mouse Sensitivity27
Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom)One
Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom)One
Mouse AccelerationOff
Invert Vertical AxisOff
Right Click BackOff
Lock Mouse to Game WindowsOn

Cloakzy’s gameplay settings in XDefiant

Gameplay InputMouse and Keyboard
Field of View120
ADS Field of ViewConsistent
ADS BehaviorHold
ADS Sensitivity TransitionInstant
Melee During ADSOff
Aiming Interrupts ReloadOn
Crouch BehaviorToggle
Sprint BehaviorTap

Cloakzy’s graphics settings in XDefiant

At the time of writing, Cloakzy has been playing XDefiant with default graphics settings. Considering how advanced his computer build must be, I expect his graphics settings to be set to High. If you’re looking to optimize your own graphics settings, you can use the best XDefiant graphics settings for performance.

Cloakzy’s keybinds in XDefiant

Cloakzy uses the default keybind settings. Though he customized his sensitivity settings on stream, he hasn’t changed the initial keybinds that XDefiant loads with.

While Cloakzy’s settings should be a decent starting point for mouse and keyboard players jumping into the new Ubisoft shooter, any controller gamers could try Scump’s XDefiant settings and fine-tune it to their liking.

