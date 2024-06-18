Wuthering Waves has made at least $40 million worldwide from release on May 22 to June 12 from its mobile editions on Android and iOS alone, according to marketing intelligence companies AppMagic and Statista.

The revenue data above is mobile-only, based on reliable sources with years of work in the gaming industry. These are our best revenue estimates, but they are not official numbers since developer Kuro Game hasn’t revealed how much money it has made with Wuthering Waves. As a private company, Kuro isn’t required to disclose financial information to the public, so we may never have official numbers.

What is Wuthering Waves’ revenue on PC?

Players already spent several million in the game. Image via Kuro Games.

At the time of writing, we have no estimates on Wuthering Waves’ revenue on PC, either on Epic Games or their native app. These numbers are impossible to estimate since neither Epic nor Kuro makes them publicly available. Any estimates from other sources are likely rough guesses because the player count on these platforms is also unknown, which severely limits our ability to analyze revenue data for the game.

When was the highest day of player spending in Wuthering Waves?

June 6, when Yinlin was released in Wuthering Waves as a special banner character, saw the highest player spending in the game, with an estimated revenue of $3.82 million. Her high power level in the closed beta and visual appeal led players to spend a lot of money on her featured Convene, just a few weeks after the game’s release, surpassing the previous peak spending days of May 24 and 25.

How does Wuthering Waves’ revenue compare to other gacha titles?

While it hasn’t been a month since Wuthering Waves released, we can compare its revenue numbers with other gacha titles.

Genshin Impact made an estimated $60 million in its first week on mobile platforms, while Honkai Star Rail generated $38 million in the same time frame. Wuthering Waves’ estimated $40 million over three weeks shows it made considerably less money than these two biggest gacha titles, but it’s still an impressive figure.

