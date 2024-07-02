Is Wuthering Waves a sequel to Punishing Gray Raven?

Wuthering Waves may be the first game you’ve heard of from developers Kuro Games. However, they have another title: Punishing Gray Raven. Because the two share similarities, there’s been confusion around whether these two titles are linked and if Wuthering Waves is a sequel to Punishing Gray Raven.

Recommended Videos

Are Wuthering Waves and Punishing Gray Raven related?

Noctis does resemble Mortefi here. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves is not a sequel to Punishing Gray Raven. Although the titles are similar in that they’re both gacha games, they focus heavily on fast-paced, real-time, action-based combat, and your team is made up of three characters; the story, lore, characters, elements, and even the world are vastly different.

Features Wuthering Waves Punishing Gray Raven Story and lore In WuWa, you wake up without any memories in a world where the Lament almost wiped out humanity. You and the powers granted to you take on evil individuals and monsters to save humanity. In PGR, you’re one of the few humans left in the world, thanks to a deadly pathogen. Using technology, humans transformed into modified soldiers to take on the Punishing Virus. World exploration In WuWa, you can travel across the world freely, meaning it’s an open-world game. In PGR, the world is much more limited because you can only explore the areas you’re sent to in your missions. It has a world exploration style similar to that of Reverse:1999. Storytelling style In WuWa, the story is played out in cinematics and with anime-style scenes between Resonators, NPCs, and story characters. In PGR, the story resembles a visual novel. The story’s text appears on the screen and is accompanied by a still image. Genre WuWa is an action RPG game with non-linear gameplay. PGR is a sci-fi, action, and adventure RPG. Combat The combat in WuWa is fast-paced and in real-time. Your abilities are based on specific elements and your weapon type. You also have an ultimate ability, and you can parry enemy attacks. The combat in PGR is more tactical, fast-paced, and in real-time. You get abilities depending on your cybernetic hardware, you can use combo skills, you have an ultimate, and the dodge mechanic is fantastic. The combat reminds me more of a fighting game.

While there are plenty more differences between the two games, these are the most prominent ones. Even though PGR and WuWa have similar premises and features, they are two separate games and are not related in any way.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy