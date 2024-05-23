How to revive members of your party in Wuthering Waves

Besides offering a pleasant world and soothing background tunes, Wuthering Waves poses exhilarating combat scenarios to test your skills as a Resonator. As you climb levels, fights become fiercer—and some battles may even render your party members unconscious. Of course, you need to bring them back.

If you lost a party member in a fight in Wuthering Waves, fret not—we’ll help you revive them in no time.

How to bring back a downed party member in Wuthering Waves

Just travel to one of these huge towers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To revive an unconscious party member, you must fast travel to a Resonance Nexus in Wuthering Waves. Warping to a Nexus instantly revives the party member, so you don’t need to do anything specific.

There are 11 Resonance Nexus towers spread across the Wuthering Waves map—and they’re not just for revives. Fast traveling to a Nexus also heals all of your allies to full HP, so you should give one a visit right after a battle. It also acts like a fast travel point, so all you need to do is open your map, tap on a Nexus point, and select Fast Travel.

For your convenience, find a map portion denoting all Resonance Nexuses and their locations in Wuthering Waves below.

We’ve got you with the locations—just ensure you unlock them. Screenshot via Wuthering.gg

Now, make sure you don’t confuse Resonance Nexuses with Resonance Beacons. Both offer fast travel benefits, but it’s a Nexus that you must target if you want to revive an ally or patch up your wounds.

Besides healing benefits, each time you discover and activate a new Resonance Nexus in Wuthering Waves, it unlocks a vast portion of the map, which you should be able to track going forward.

