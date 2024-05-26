How to get Mask of Erosion in Wuthering Waves

Surviving the perils of Solaris-III in Wuthering Waves requires you to be at the top of your action game. You have to upgrade your arsenal at every opportunity to keep up—and at some point, you’ll need the Mask of Erosion to do that.

Since you are here, you likely aren’t sure about how to get the Mask of Erosion in Wuthering Waves. Don’t worry—our guide should answer all your queries regarding the enigmatic material.

Mask of Erosion in Wuthering Waves: How to get

You can get the Mask of Erosion in two ways:

Defeating Fractsidus’ faithful cultists Using the Synthesizer in Jinzhou

It’s not just a mask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Wuthering Waves, the Fractsidus class of enemies includes the Fractsidus Executioner, the Fractsidus Cannoneer, and the Fractsidus Gunmaster. You can get the Mask of Erosion by defeating any of them.

Fractsidus usually appear in groups of three, stationed at camps spread across the map—but you may find a lone wolf at times. You can easily identify them by their distinctive red attire.

The Mask of Erosion is a material of medium rarity, so the Fractsidus won’t drop it until you reach a higher Data Bank and Union level. Unfortunately, the guidebook doesn’t mention the level requirement. You have to keep grinding until they start dropping a higher rarity than the Mask of Constraint.

If you are still yet to overcome the early adventures in Wuthering Waves, we recommend using the Synthesizer method. Defeat the Fractsidus to collect a lot of Mask of Constraints. Once you have enough of them, go to the Synthesizer, located on the northwest side of Jinzhou’s main city. Here, you can craft a Mask of Erosion using three Mask of Constraints.

