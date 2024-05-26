How to get Mask of Constraint in Wuthering Waves

The Mask of Constraint is one of the rare materials in Wuthering Waves which allows you to upgrade your weapons and ascend your resonators.

Recommended Videos

It is one of the more accessible base materials you have in Wuthering Waves, making farming easier in the early game. Once you have enough of these, you head to the Synthesizer in the frontier city of Jinzhou and use them to craft even higher-tier items like Mask of Erosion, a requirement for higher-level weapons and resonators. Now, where do you find the Mask of Constraint in Wuthering Waves?

How to unlock the Mask of Constraint in Wuthering Waves

Nab that mask off their face. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mask of Constraint can be only obtained by eliminating Fractsidus’s active cult members. They are not found in a particular spot on the map: Instead, you have to seek them out in the open world when they’re having a skirmish with Jinzhou’s soldiers outside the city. Do keep in mind not to mix them with Exile members because they look similar. The red-colored costume symbolizes that these people belong to the Fractsidus clan.

While following the game’s main questline, you should go to Qichi Village with Yangyang, where you will meet Scar, who makes you fight with some of the Fractsidus’s cult members, such as Thruster, Cannoneer, and Gunmaster. Once you defeat them, they should be added to your Echoes, where you can track their location on the map.

Go to the Echo Hunting tool, search for any of Fractsidus’ faithful cultists, and select Detect to find their location on the map. Once you defeat them, you will have a chance of getting the Mark of Constraint. But if you get unlucky with the drops, just detect them again and keep chasing and killing the enemies until you have enough for the Sytheszier to upgrade your weapons and heroes.

Do keep in mind that after a while, they will stop spawning, so you will have to wait for them to respawn to farm them again.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more