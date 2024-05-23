Player fighting the Echo in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves

How to complete No Response Tonight in Wuthering Waves – Repair the robot

A journey to save Blu.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: May 23, 2024

There are plenty of little adventures to discover in Wuthering Waves, including a small quest to rebuild a battle robot in the No Response Tonight quest.

The No Response Tonight quest can be found right next to the Resonance Beacon at the Huanglong-Dim Forest – Thorny Passage, which is located in the Settle Range region. This area can be found right in between the Port City of Guixu, Tiger’s Maw, and the Dim Forest, and is next to the Tempest Memphis Tactical Hologram.

There are multiple steps to completing Wuthering Waves‘ No Response Tonight quest, along with multiple locations in the area. If you follow the marked spots on your map, however, it is very straightforward.

Repair the robot in Wuthering Waves‘ No Response Tonight quest

No Response Tonight in Wuthering Wave
Find the Spare Parts

Spare Parts location in Wuthering Waves
Once you’ve reached the Resonance Beacon in question, there should be a small camp with a large, disabled battle robot with some discoverable items. After checking out the broken radio on the table and investigating the robot, you’ll learn that the robot is named Blu and requires three separate parts to be fixed.

The Spare Parts can be found after you follow a trail of Gemberries from the camp to a den of creatures that have buried the parts underground. You’ll need to take care of them before moving on to finding the next two parts of the robot around the Settle Range.

Find the Battery

The Battery Location in No Response Tonight
The second part of the robot, the Battery, can be found in a dilapidated building with some enemies around it at this location near the original Resonance Beacon. You’ll also find a poster advertising a shooting party nearby, which can be found near a broken-down group of buildings with some cars and a chair.

Find the Engine – Investigate the Suspicious Shooting Party

The Suspicious Shooting Party location in No Response Tonight
If the Suspicious Shooting Party has not started yet, you’ll need to wait for it to begin by sitting in the wooden chair nearby. After a short period, NPCs will appear near the broken area with a locked chest, where you’ll be prompted to speak to the leader. You’ll want to spend your Shell Credits to compete, and have a character with a pistol to complete these shooting challenges.

The final challenge level is made to be impossible, but if you confront the leader about his shady ways after you’ve failed, you’ll end up fighting the entire gang and grabbing the final piece of the robot, along with other goodies. Cheaters never prosper.

Once you’ve collected all of the robot pieces, you can finally return to the original campsite and place all of the parts into the robot. The robot will thank you for your service, and the mission will be completed.

Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra