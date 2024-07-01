Can you find the Lores Beyond the Ranges quest in Wuthering Waves?

A few quests appear in the Wuthering Waves achievements screen that don’t seem anywhere, no matter how long you search for them, with one of these being Lores Beyond the Ranges.

Recommended Videos

While you can find an exploration quest of the same name in Mt. Firmament, completing it won’t unlock the achievement because the quest you seek is something different and apparently impossible to find—at least for now.

Can you start the Lores Beyond the Ranges quest in Wuthering Waves?

Where is it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lores Beyond the Ranges quest has not been found in Wuthering Waves, splitting players on whether it is going to be added in a future release or a daily quest that no one has found yet.

Players in a Reddit thread have been bickering back and forth about the quest since the version 1.1 update released on June 28, with no one able to find it. It’s not the first time a quest has appeared in the achievements screen, only not to be in the game yet, or it is just outright confusing.

If I had to guess, it might be something that’ll appear in a few weeks as update 1.1 gets more new banners and content, or it could even appear later down the line, but if you’re scratching your head, worried about where it might be—don’t panic. You aren’t the only one.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy