Wuthering Waves character Jiyan fighting Fractsidus's clan members.
All Blobfly locations in Wuthering Waves

Grab your free floating Astrites.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: May 30, 2024 05:01 pm

In Wuthering Waves, there are plenty of ways to collect new characters and weaponry to try out while you explore the vast and diverse world of Huanglong. But you’ll need plenty of Astrites to spend to roll.

Luckily for players, there are several ways to gain Astrites while you travel, like finding a wild Blobfly. Blobflies are small Tacet Discords that can’t fight back or attack the player. They’re built in the shape of an orb with wings and dart around when startled. They tend to disappear after a few moments when the player approaches, so you need to attack quickly if you wish to take them down for their sweet rewards.

What are Blobfly rewards in Wuthering Waves?

Blobfly in Wuthering Waves
Blobflies are quick and elusive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you take down a Blobfly, they’ll immediately give you 10 free Astrite once they’ve been slain. They also add to your exploration rate for each section of the map, so you might want to hunt them down if you’re looking to completely sweep the game of its achievements and completion.

There are over 40 different Blobfly locations in the game, spanning across almost every region. Here are all of the locations in Wuthering Waves marked by a star and ordered from north to south on the map, so you don’t need to worry about searching for these pesky creatures.

All Blobfly locations in Wuthering Waves

Withering Frontline – Rearguard Base – Misty Coast

Northern Blobfly locations
A dusty home for a harmless bug. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clouded Cliffs – Gubel Pass – Taoyuan Vile – Qichi Village – Tiderise Cliff

Blobfly location between Withering Frontline and Jinzhou
Approaching civilization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jinzhou – Lake Deerslumber – Loong’s Gaze Suburbs – Lake Heights – Shade Ridge

Blobfly locations near Jinzhou and surrounding areas
Welcome home to Jinzhou. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Donglu Research Station – Settle Range – Tiger’s Maw Mine – Distribution Center – Remnant Residence

Blobfly locations near Tiger's Maw Mine, Settle Range, and other grassy locales
Entering the wild again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Violet Banyan – Giant Banyan – Wenye Beach – Lollo Warehouse

Blobfly locations near Giant Banyan and surrounding areas
Massive trees, beautiful scenery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fallen Grave – Plateau Ruins – Waving Battlefield – Frosting Harbor

Blobfly locations near Plateau Ruins, Waving Battlefield, Fallen Grave, and surrounding locales
The coastline never looked so profitable. Screenshot by Dot Esports
