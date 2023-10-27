‘You will lose’: This WoW Classic player has a stark warning for ‘bot purgers’

WoW Classic players who have been messaging bots and then reporting them are finding their accounts are, in turn, receiving a massive number of reports and are thus banned or given warnings about their “behavior.”

Most games, especially RPGs, have bots, and while they are beyond frustrating and can ruin the experience for players, there isn’t much to be done about them. Even though developers will often roll out ban waves to remove as many bot accounts as possible, it’s sometimes not enough, and sometimes players are caught in the crossfire.

However, the botters are fighting back against players. Players who’ve messaged potential bots to determine whether they should be reported are finding they’re the ones who are receiving warnings about unusual behavior or are getting banned by Blizzard.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a player has received a warning for suspicious activity, and it certainly won’t be the last. This is because there is a rising number of bots in WoW Classic, and regardless of when you log on, you are bound to run into a horde of them.

It can be funny, at first, seeing clumps of bots run around and getting stuck on small ledges and in the wilderness. But it gets old—especially if they hijack resources or make your life hell.

The only thing you can do is to report them and move on. The mistake players are making is messaging the potential bot just in case they’re a real person. If you message them, they’ll have a log of it, which they will use to report you.

It’s unfair, but all we can do about this is report them and move on, and don’t try to message them. The devs should be able to tell if they’re not a bot, and if they are, then hopefully, they’ll be banned or warned.

Blizzard knows that the bots are ruining several aspects of WoW—they just need to find a way to get rid of them. Unfortunately, it’s seemingly easier said than done.

