Warning: WoW’s weekly reset broke Classic servers and there’s still no fix

Take a break from WoW, unless you want to lose your HC character.

Ever since the weekly reset on Sept. 20, the World of Warcraft Classic servers, including Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Classic-era, and Classic Hardcore, have essentially been unplayable and there’s still no fix.

WoW’s weekly reset happens on the European servers every Wednesday, and since then, players have been experiencing lag spikes that last 10 to 30 seconds, performance issues when flying, mounting, and changing layers, and, of course, disconnects.

While this might only be a slight annoyance for WoTLK and Classic players, stepping foot on Hardcore realms means you have a death wish. Blizzard Entertainment, however, hasn’t announced performance issues on its Twitter page and all servers are working fine, at least according to the Realm Status page.

Right now, you can track the state of the Classic servers via a thread on WoW’s forum dated Sept. 21. Blizzard is apparently aware of these issues, but have no updates to share right now.

“Moved this thread over to the Customer Support section so we can try to keep updates in one place. No specific details just yet, other than to let you know we’re aware and investigating. More info as we get it, and feel free to post updates here in case you notice any changes,” one dev wrote.

Until Blizzard fixes this, I advise you to stay away from WoW Classic Hardcore because you’re putting your progress on the line. When I tried playing, the game seemed fine at first, but when I tried questing, my spell casts were delayed.

