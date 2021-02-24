Here are the notes and updates for WoW’s 9.0.5 PTR patch

World of Warcraft’s next balance update covers classes, legendary items, and more. Patch 9.0.5, which is expected to hit the private test realm before it goes live next month, gears players towards the game’s upcoming raid.

Sanctum of Domination, unveiled at BlizzConline on Feb. 20, explores The Jailor, Sylvanas, and Anduin Wrynn in the deepest and darkest depths of Torghast, Tower of the Damned.

The full list of details for the Chains of Domination update have yet to be uncovered, but Blizzard revealed the ins and outs of Patch 9.0.5 last night.

The patch may not include any major new content, but it does feature a broad range of balance changes. Underperforming classes, in particular, have been targeted in the patch with almost every specialization receiving updates in one form or another. Legendary items are also set to be changed, indirectly buffing some classes while nerfing others.

Adventures

Kyrian Covenant Companions Kyrian Phalanx health increased by 16 percent

Necrolord Covenant Companions Fixed an issue where Bonesmith Heirmir Serrated Shoulder Blades weren’t inflicting damage back to the enemy Maldraxxus Plaguesinger’s Plague Song has been redesigned – Plague Song now deals damage to ranged enemies every round Rencissa the Dynamo spell effectiveness increased by 40 percent Assembler Xertora spell effectiveness increased by 10 percent Rattlebag spell effectiveness increased by 20 percent

Night Fae Covenant Companions Qadarin spell effectiveness increased by 24 percent Blisswing’s damage reduction now correctly applies to enemies Yira’liya health increased by 16 percent and spell effectiveness increased by 50 percent Duskleaf health increased by 20 percent and spell effectiveness increased by 25 percent Lloth’wellyn health increased by 33 percent and ability damage increased by 25 percent

Venthyr Covenant Companions Venthyr Nightblade attack increased by 25 percent.



Classes

Demon Hunter Havoc Unbound Chaos (Talent) damage increased to 500 percent (was 300 percent)

Druid Restoration Rejuvenation’s periodic healing increased by 12 percent Wild Growth healing increased by 7 percent

Hunter Beast Mastery Spitting Cobra (Talent) damage is increased by 260 percent

Monk Mistweaver Vivify now costs 3.8 percent mana (was 4.1 percent) Renewing Mist now costs 1.8 percent mana (was 2.2 percent)

Paladin Holy Holy Shock now costs 16 percent mana (was 14 percent) Protection Ardent Defender’s heal now has a visual effect

Priest Discipline Spirit Shell (Talent) now absorbs 80 percent of healing done (was 100percent) and the absorption limit is now based on the caster’s Spell Power rather than maximum Health Holy Divine Hymn increases healing taken by 4 percent (was 10 percent) for 15 seconds (was 8 seconds). Stacks up to 5 times (was no stacks)

Rogue Assassination Level 56: New Passive: Cut to the Chase – Envenom extends the duration of your Slice and Dice by up to 3 seconds per combo point spent Slice and Dice (Rank 2) removed Venomous Wounds now restores 8 Energy (was 7)

Shaman Chain Lightning damage increased by 35 percent Lightning Shield damage increased by 415 percent Restoration Lava Burst damage reduced by 10 percent Elemental Earth Shock damage increased by 30 percent Earthquake damage increased by 70 percent Lava Beam damage increased by 35 percent Lava Burst damage reduced by 10 percent Enhancement Lava Lash damage increased by 40 percent Stormkeeper (Talent) now increases Chain Lightning by 300 percent (was 2 Lightning Bolts by 150 percent)

Warlock Curse of Tongues now lasts 1 minute (was 30 seconds) and lasts 20 seconds against enemy players (was 12 seconds) Demonology Summon Dreadstalkers, Demonic Tyrant, Vilefiend, Nether Portal demons, and Grimoire: Felguard will now listen to primary pet commands Call Dreadstalkers attack power increased by 10 percent, and Dreadbite and Dreadlash damage increased by 10 percent



Covenants

Necrolord Covenant Ability Fleshcraft has been redesigned – Form a shield of flesh and bone over 3 seconds (was 4 seconds) that absorbs damage equal to 40 percent of your maximum health for 2 minutes. While channeling, your damage taken is reduced by 20 percent. Passive effect – Moving near an enemy’s corpse consumes their essence to reduce Fleshcraft’s cooldown by 1 second The slime creatures within the Plaguefall dungeon will now grant their buffs when their corpses are consumed by Fleshcraft’s passive effect (was when Fleshcraft was used on their corpses) Soulbinds Volatile Solvent (Plague Deviser Marileth) now triggers when Fleshcraft’s passive effect consumes a corpse’s essence (was when Fleshcraft is cast) Resourceful Fleshcrafting (Bonesmith Heirmir) has been redesigned – When Fleshcraft’s passive effect consumes a corpse, the cooldown of Fleshcraft is reduced by an additional 1 second Anima Conductor: Flowing Power – House of Rituals Skelton Command now summons a skeleton when Fleshcraft’s passive effect consumes a corpse. This effect has a 5-second cooldown between summoning skeletons

Night Fae Spirits within The Queen’s Conservatory are eager to return to life and will now automatically provide players with their reward without having to speak to them first

Venthyr The Ember Court Permanent RSVPs Guests who you have reached Best Friend status with now give you a permanent RSVP. The Permanent RSVP will allow all characters on your account to invite that guest to future Ember Courts without completing their RSVP quest again. Temel in Sinfall now sells a Bind on Account book at Exalted with the Ember Court. The book will teach your Dredger Butler how to handle the Cleanup and Restocking quests that follow the Ember Courts. One-time reputation items from Temel and Lady Ilinca will no longer appear once learned. Droman Aliothe’s RSVP no longer requires players to venture to Bastion and Maldraxxus for items.

Classes Ashen Hallow (Venthyr Paladin), Abomination Limb (Necrolord Death Knight), Swarming Mist (Venthyr Death Knight), Death’s Due (Night Fae Death Knight), Wild Spirits (Night Fae Hunter), Resonating Arrow (Kyrian Hunter), and Ancient Aftershock (Night Fae Warrior) visual effects will now appear less overwhelming to allied players when cast in dungeons or raids. These changes are still going through iterations and may not be final Death Knight Covenant Abilities Shackle the Unworthy (Kyrian) damage increased by 15 percent and damage reduction debuff increased to 8 percent (was 5 percent) Death’s Due (Night Fae) damage reduction debuff and Strength buff increased to 2 percent per stack (was 1 percent). Now stacks up to 4 times (was 8) Demon Hunter Covenant Abilities Elysian Decree (Kyrian) damage reduced by 10 percent for Vengeance Demon Hunters Fodder to the Flame (Necrolord) has been redesigned – Your damaging abilities have a chance to call forth a demon from the Theater of Pain for 25 seconds. Throw Glaive deals lethal damage to the demon, which explodes on death, dealing damage to nearby enemies and healing you for 30 percent of your maximum health. The explosion deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets The Hunt (Night Fae) damage decreased by 10 percent for Vengeance Demon Hunters. Sinful Brand (Venthyr) damage decreased by 10 percent for Vengeance Demon Hunters Conduits Repeat Decree (Kyrian) base damage now 15 percent (was 25 percent) Fel Defender now affects Fel Devastation for Vengeance Demon Hunters (was Fiery Brand) Druid Covenant Abilities Adaptive Swarm (Necrolord) damage and healing increased by 25 percent and the effectiveness of periodic effects increased to 25 percent (was 20 percent). The effectiveness of periodic effects increased to 35 percent for Balance Druids Conduits Endless Thirst (Venthyr) now increases your critical strike chance by 0.8percent per stack at Rank 1 (was 0.5 percent) Hunter Covenant Abilities Death Chakram (Necrolord) damage increased by 15 percent Flayed Shot (Venthyr) duration increased to 18 seconds (was 14 seconds) and costs no Focus (was 10). Flayer’s Mark now also increases the damage of your next Kill Shot by 25 percent Mage Covenant Abilities Radiant Spark (Kyrian) damage increased by 20 percent Deathborne (Necrolord) duration increased to 25 seconds (was 20 seconds) and Spell Power buff increased to 15 percent (was 10 percent) Mirrors of Torment (Venthyr) Arcane: Now grants a stack of Clearcasting when a mirror is consumed (was mana) Fire: Fire Blast cooldown reduction increased to 6 seconds (was 4 seconds) Monk Covenant Abilities Fallen Order’s (Venthyr) fallen Tiger and Ox adepts have had their stats increased by 20 percent Paladin Covenant Abilities Vanquisher’s Hammer (Necrolord) now generates 1 Holy Power when used. Conduits The extra spells from Ringing Clarity (Kyrian) now have a longer delay between hits. Additionally, area-of-effect Judgment hits from Divine Toll are no longer reduced by 25 percent in PvP, and Judgment triggered from Ringing Clarity is reduced by 25 percent in PvP Retribution Virtuous Command no longer plays an attack animation when it triggers Priest Covenant Abilities Fae Guardians (Night Fae) Guardian Faerie now grants 15 percent damage reduction (was 10 percent), Benevolent Faerie now grants 150 percent faster recovery rate to a major cooldown (was 100 percent), and Wrathful Faerie will now automatically be sent to the closest enemy target if Fae Guardians is used while an ally is targeted Conduits Fae Fermata (Night Fae) Fae Guardians now leave an 80 percent effective copy of their benefit (was 60 percent) and can no longer be stacked on top of a Faerie for double benefit Rogue Covenant Abilities Flagellation (Venthyr) no longer costs Energy (was 20 Energy), duration reduced to 12 seconds (was 20 seconds), Haste is now granted immediately, and no longer has a second activation. Flagellation’s initial damage increased by 270 percent, additional damage from spending combo points increased by 160 percent. and deals damage 1 time upon use (was 3). Conduits Lashing Scars (Venthyr) now causes 4 additional lashes (was 2). This will allow the Rogue to start at 5 percent Haste upon activation Shaman Covenant Abilities Vesper Totem (Kyrian) damage and healing increased by 25 percent Fae Transfusion (Night Fae) damage increased by 25 percent, the healing from damage conversion increased to 60 percent (was 40 percent) and the heal radius increased to 20 yards (was 12 yards) Primordial Wave’s (Necrolord) Enhancement Lightning Bolt effect now deals 150 percent damage (was 100 percent) Chain Harvest (Venthyr) the damage and healing increased by 15 percent for Elemental and Restoration Shaman. Warlock Covenant Abilities Decimating Bolt (Necrolord) bonus damage from the target’s missing health increased to 100 percent (was 60 percent) Impending Catastrophe (Venthyr) damage while moving towards its target has been increased by 10 percent and its explosion damage increased by 15 percent Warrior Covenant Abilities Conqueror’s Banner (Necrolord) has been redesigned – Brandish the Conqueror’s Banner, granting 400 Mastery and 30 percent increased movement speed to you and your 2 nearest allies and preventing movement speed from being reduced below 100 percent. The cooldown is now 2 minutes (was 3 minutes), duration is now 15 seconds (was 20 seconds), and the Rage generation is now 4 Rage per second for Arms and Protection, and 6 Rage per second for Fury Conduits Veteran’s Repute (Necrolord) no longer causes Conqueror’s Banner to grant stacks of Glory



Dungeons and Raids

Mythic Keystone Dungeons Plaguefall Domina Venomblade Brood Assassins no longer trigger the Necrotic Affix Sanguine Depths General Kaal’s Gauntlet Stonewall Gargons no longer trigger the Necrotic Affix



Items and Rewards

Gear acquired from Mythic Keystone dungeons are now upgradable with Valor, a new currency that is earned from completing Mythic Keystone dungeons and covenant Callings. There is a maximum amount of Valor that can be earned each week and gear that dropped before the patch are unable to be upgraded 200 Item Level: Initial item upgrade level 207 Item Level: Requires the Keystone Explorer achievement – Earned by completing all eight Shadowlands dungeons at Mythic 5 or higher, within the time limit 213 Item Level: Requires the Shadowlands Keystone Conqueror achievement – Earned by completing all Shadowlands dungeons at Mythic 10 or higher, within the time limit 220 Item Level: Requires the Shadowlands Keystone Master achievement – Earned by completing all Shadowlands dungeons at Mythic 15 or higher, within the time limit

Completing a Mythic Keystone dungeon after the timer has ended will now reward a second item. The item level of the second item will be slightly lower (e.g. finishing a Mythic 7 Keystone dungeon, but not completing the timer now rewards the party with a 200 iLvl item and a 197 iLvl item

The Great Vault raid loot requirements is now defeat 3/6/9 raid bosses (was 3/7/10)

Potency Conduits now also drop in Castle Nathria

Once players reach 40 Renown with their Covenant, the weekly quest to gather 1000 Anima will now award you with 1500 gold

Once players have recruited the maximum amount of Souls for their Covenant, your weekly quest to rescue Souls from the Maw will now award you with 500 Anima.

Rhinestone Sunglasses can now be used in transmogrification and will appear in your collection once found.

Vendor prices for items below item level 75 have been adjusted.

The Lightless Force weapon enchant no longer targets out-of-combat or crowd-controlled enemies.

Legendary Items

Demon Hunter Fel Bombardment’s buff duration has been increased to 40 seconds (was 30 seconds) and the chance to trigger increased by 5 percent Darkglare Medallion’s chance to trigger increased to 40 percent(was 20 percent) and now also refunds the Fury of the casted Eye Beam or Fel Devastation Havoc Burning Wound damage over time damage increased 100 percent and Immolation Aura damage increased by 100 percent (was 50 percent) Vengeance The casted Eye Beam from Collective Anguish’s summoned ally now always crits. Spirit of the Darkness Flame’s Fiery Brand instant damage increased by 20 percent (was 15 percent)

Death Knight Blood Phearomones now grants 10 percent Haste while inside your Death and Decay (was 8 percent) Crimson Rune Weapon now causes Dancing Rune Weapon to generate 5 Bone Shield charges and reduces the cooldown of Dancing Rune Weapon by 5 seconds (was 3 seconds) Vampiric Aura now increases the duration of Vampiric Blood by 3 seconds and grants 5 percent Leech for the duration. Gorefiend’s Domination now also grants 45 Runic Power when Vampiric Blood is used Unholy Reanimated Shambler explosion damage increased by 5 percent and now approximately procs every 1.75 minutes (was 1.5)

Druid Feral Cat-Eye Curio now restores 30 percent Energy (was 25 percent) Increased both Frenzyband effects by 50 percent Restoration Verdant Infusion extends the duration of your heal over time effects on the Swiftmend target by 10 seconds (was 8 seconds)

Hunter Beast Mastery Dire Command now has a 30 percent chance to trigger (was 20 percent) Rylakstalker’s Piercing Fangs critical damage increased to 35 percent (was 20 percent) Flamewaker’s Cobra Sting now has a 50 percent chance to trigger (was 25 percent) Qa’pla, Eredun War Order now resets the cooldown of Kill Command (was reduces the cooldown by 5 seconds) and has an additional passive effect – Barbed Shot deals 10 percent increased damage Marksmanship Surging Shots now causes Rapid Fire to deal 35 percent additional damage (was 25 percent) Eagletalon’s True Focus now also increases the duration of Trueshot by 5 seconds Serpentstalker’s Trickery no longer triggers Wild Spirits (Night Fae Ability) twice Survival Latent Poison Injectors damage increased by 15 percent

Mage Disciplinary Command increases Critical Strike damage by 20 percent (was 15 percent) Expanded Potential procs per minute increased to 2 (was 1.66) Arcane Arcane Harmony damage per stack increased to 8 percent (was 7 percent) and the effect stacks up to 18 times (was 15) Frost Cold Front now calls down a Frozen Orb after casting 30 Frostbolts or Flurries (was 60) Freezing Winds now triggers Fingers of Frost every 2 seconds (was 3 seconds) Fire Molten Skyfall now calls down a Meteor after casting 18 Fireballs or Pyroblasts (was 25) Sun King’s Blessing now requires consuming 8 Hot Streaks (was 12) and grants Combustion for 6 seconds (was 5 seconds)

Monk Shaohao’s Might now causes Tiger Palm to have a 40 percent chance (was 10 percent) to deal 300 percent of normal damage (was 250 percent) and reduce the remaining cooldown of your Brews by 2 additional seconds (was 1 second) Brewmaster Mighty Pour now causes Celestial Brew to increase your Armor by 50 percent (was 25 percent) for 8 seconds (was 7 seconds) and causes Purifying Brew to have a 35 percent chance to not consume a charge (was 25 percent) Windwalker Xuen’s Battlegear critical strike chance increased by 50 percent (was 30 percent) and Fists of Fury cooldown reduced by 5 seconds (was 2.5 seconds) Mistweaver Clouded Focus healing increased by 20 percent (was 15 percent) and mana cost reduced by 20 percent (was 15 percent)

Paladin Vanguard’s Momentum increases Holy damage done by 4 percent (was 3 percent) for 10 seconds (was 8 seconds) Of Dusk and Dawn buff duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds) and Blessing of Dusk damage reduction increased to 4 percent (was 3 percent) Holy Inflorescence of the Sunwell increases Infusion of Light effects by 30 percent (was 20 percent) Shadowbreaker, Dawn of the Sun buff duration increased to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds) Maraad’s Dying Breath’s healing bonus to Light of the Martyr no longer increases self-damage taken. Additionally, Maraad’s Dying Breath now causes all Light of the Martyr self-damage to be dealt over 5 seconds Protection The Ardent Protector’s Sanctum has been redesigned – When Ardent Defender saves you from death, it restores 40 percent additional health. When Ardent Defender expires without saving you from death, its remaining cooldown is reduced by 40 percent (was 60 seconds) Retribution Final Verdict damage has been increased by 15 percent

Priest Cauterizing Shadows’ healing increased by 36 percent and can now critically strike Discipline Cauterizing Shadows now functions with Mastery: Grace. Kiss of Death reduces the cooldown of Shadow Word: Death by 12 seconds (was 8 seconds) Holy Divine Image now casts Searing Light when Shadow Word: Pain or Mindgames (Venthyr Ability) are used, and casts Holy Nova when Unholy Nova (Necrolord Ability) is used. Additionally, if the Priest is crowd controlled while Divine Image is active, the image will cast single target healing spells on nearby low-hp allies Divine Image spell-mirroring cooldown removed (e.g. queueing a Shadow Word: Death after a Holy Fire will now trigger 2 Searing Lights) Flash Concentration buff duration increased to 20 seconds (was 15 seconds) Shadow Painbreaker Psalm generates up to 30 Insanity (was 20) and now functions with Death and Madness (Talent). Shadowflame Rift’s damage has been increased by 40 percent

Rogue Mark of the Master Assassin now only affects auto-attack and Rogue abilities’ critical strike chance Tiny Toxic Blade now causes Shiv to deal 500 percent increased damage (was 350 percent) Essence of Bloodfang damage increased by 30 percent Assassination Doomblade now deals an additional 45 percent Bleed damage (was 30 percent) Duskwalker’s Patch reduces Vendetta’s cooldown for every 30 Energy you expend (was 50 Energy) Outlaw Guile Charm increases your damage dealt by up to 15 percent (was 10 percent) and lasts up to 12 seconds (was 10 seconds). Greenskin’s Wickers increases the damage of your next Pistol Shot by 300 percent (was 200 percent) Concealed Blunderbuss now has a chance to fire your next Pistol Shot 3 additional times (was 2) Subtlety The Rotten now causes Backstab to deal 50 percent increased damage (was 30 percent) Deathly Shadows increases all damage dealt by 20 percent (was 15 percent ) for 15 seconds (was 12 seconds)

Shaman Elemental Echoes of Great Sundering now causes Earthquake to deal 120 percent additional damage (was 175 percent) Enhancement Legacy of the Frost Witch now causes Stormstrike to deal 30 percent increased damage (was 15 percent) Restoration Jonat’s Natural Focus now increases the next Chain Heal by 20 percent (was 10 percent) Spiritwalker’s Tidal Totem now reduces mana cost of Healing Wave and Chain Heal by 40 percent (was 25 percent)

Warlock Demonology Implosive Potential’s Haste buff duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds) Balespider’s Burning Core increases the damage of Demonbolt by 15 percent per stack (was 8 percent per stack) Grim Inquisitor’s Dread Calling increased to 4 percent per stack (was 3 percent per stack) Destruction Madness of the Azj’aqir duration increased to 4 seconds (was 3 seconds) Affliction Malefic Wrath duration increased to 10 seconds (was 8 seconds) and damage per stack increased to 35 percent (was 25 percent) Wrath of Consumption duration increased to 30 seconds (was 20 seconds) and periodic damage increased to 6 percent (was 5 percent)

Warrior Arms Enduring Blow’s chance to apply the Colossus Smash effect increased to 25 percent (was 15 percent) and duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds) Battlelord now triggers from Overpower (was Slam) and reduces the Rage cost of your next Mortal Strike by 15 Rage (was 12) Exploiter’s Mortal Strike damage bonus increased to 50 percent (was 25 percent) and the damage bonus for Venthyr Warriors increased to 36 percent (was 18 percent) Fury Cadence of Fujieda duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds) Will of the Berserker duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds) Reckless Defense now triggers from all Rampage hits (was Rampage critical strikes) and reduces the remaining cooldown of Recklessness and Enraged Regeneration by 1 second (was 3 seconds) Protection Reprisal has been redesigned – Charge and Intervene grant you Shield Block, Revenge!, and generates 20 Rage Unbreakable Will now also grants an additional charge of Shield Wall Seismic Reverberation damage increased to 75 percent (was 40 percent)



Player versus Player

Battlegrounds The Horde flag size in Warsong Gulch and Twin Peaks have been increased to match the size of the Alliance flag Focused Assault and Brutal Assault now increase damage taken by 10 percent per stack and reduces healing received by 5 percent per stack in Warsong Gulch, Twin Peaks, and Eye of the Storm Ashran Maximum player count per faction is now 35 (was 30). Starting reinforcements are now 175 (was 150) To allow both factions to have easier access to Star Root Tubers and Song Flowers, both these tasty treats will now spawn alongside each other in the Dark Woods and Root Den Artifact Fragment cost to summon Kronus and Fangrall reduced to 1500 (was 3000) Horde and Alliance tower mages are now worth 30 Reinforcements when slain (was 50) Horde and Alliance tower mages have had their spells adjusted: Rylai Crestfall – Alliance Tower Mage Northrend Winds now deals 15 percent of the target’s maximum health in Frost damage Frostbolt now deals 8 percent of the target’s maximum health in Frost damage Frostbolt Volley now deals 15 percent of the target’s maximum health in Frost damage No longer casts Mass Polymorph Jeron Emberfall – Horde Tower Mage Fireball now deals 8 percent of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage Combustion Nova now deals 15 percent of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage Ignite now deals 1 percent of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage Living Bomb initial spell now deals 5 percent of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage Living Bomb explosion now deals 15 percent of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage. Living Bomb no longer causes a knockback when exploding Magma Blast cast by Jeron’s summoned Lava Fury now deals 5 percent of the target’s maximum health in Fire damage Isle of Conquest Glaive Thrower health has been increased by 40 percent Alliance and Horde Commander health increased by 50 percent Demolisher health increased by 25 percent Catapult health increased by 100 percent The amount of siege damage required to break down keep walls has been increased by 20 percent Wintergrasp Broken Temple and Sunken Ring Workshops are now controlled by the attacking team when the battle starts Wintergrasp Wall, Wintergrasp Fortress Wall, and Wintergrasp Fortress Gate health has been reduced by 20 percent Destroying Towers reduces match time by 8 minutes (was 5 minutes) Siege Engine’s Steam Rush ability deals 20 to 35 percent of a player’s health (was 30 to 45 percent) Demolisher’s Hurl Boulder ability deals 20 to 25 percent of a player’s health (was 36 percent) Demolishers will now more consistently deal siege damage when striking fortress walls and towers After 5 minutes, all players in the battleground who do not have a rank (including players who join late) will now be granted the rank of Corporal

Classes Ashen Hallow (Venthyr Paladin), Spear of Bastion (Kyrian Warrior), Resonating Arrow (Kyrian Hunter), and Wild Spirits (Night Fae Hunter) visual effects are now more easily distinguishable when cast by enemy players Death Knight Removed the stun when summoning the temporary ghoul version of Raise Dead (Rank 1) in PvP Mage Ice Form (PvP Talent) is no longer on the global cooldown to match Icy Veins, the ability it replaces Paladin Holy Divine Vision (PvP Talent) now reduces the cooldown of Aura Mastery by 1 minute (was grants Shadow Resistance Aura) Ultimate Sacrifice (PvP Talent) now causes Blessing of Sacrifice to last 6 seconds in addition to its existing effects Protection Steed of Glory (PvP Talent) will now grant immunity to roots and snares only (was all crowd controlling effects) Warlock Amplify Curse (PvP Talent) cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 45 seconds) Casting Circle (PvP Talent) no longer causes Unending Resolve to stop granting its interrupt immunity Demon Armor (PvP Talent) increases Armor by 120 percent (was 90 percent) Affliction Fixed an issue where Rapid Contagion (PvP Talent) could be used while under the effects of crowd control abilities



The Maw

A new account-wide unlock has been added to Ve’nari that reveals teleport nodes near all the long walkable chains in Torghast to help you quickly cross the chains and no longer have to face your fear of heights

Reduced the health and amount of Anima Devourers required for Stage 1 of the Winged Soul Eaters Hunt

Torghast, Tower of the Damned