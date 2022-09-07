WoW Wrath of the Lich King Jewelcrafting leveling guide

Gems, gems, gems!

Professions in World of Warcraft are optional utility systems that further empower your characters, bring the money in, and relieve challenging encounters. Blizzard Entertainment, as a rule, tinkers with professions each expansion, whether that be simple adjustments, revamps, or even the introduction of a new profession that complements the newly-introduced gameplay systems like socketing. 

Introduced with the release of the Burning Crusade, Jewelcrafting is a profession that arms the players with knowledge on how to craft rings, trinkets, and necklaces. Although crafted rings, trinkets, and necklaces drastically enrich your character with stats and actives, the true value of Jewelcrafting actually lies within crafting gems for socketed items. Giving the socketed item additional bonuses like procs or stats, gems are an absolute necessity for the competitive environment.

Since blindly leveling a profession from the ground up can be rather expensive and wasteful, the best approach to leveling a profession like Jewelcrafting is following a detailed guide that will, in the long run, save you both time and precious gold. So, to help you cut costs, we’ve created a comprehensive WOTLK Classic Jewelcrafting leveling guide.

Learning Jewelcrafting

To learn the ancient craft of Jewelcrafting, you’ll need to visit the elven cities of Darnassus and Silvermoon. Since the Apprentice-Artisans can only be found in these two cities with no exceptions, you’ll need to venture across the sea to get your hands on that sacred Jewelcrafting knowledge. Once you reach the Master-tier of Jewelcrafting, you can enrich your Jewelcrafting profession by visiting a trainer in Hellfire Penninsula. And finally, for becoming a Grandmaster Jewelcrafter, you’ll need to pay a visit to trainers located in Borean Tundra and Howling Fjord. Although WOTLK Classic Jewelcrafting trainers are currently unavailable, you’ll be able to train your Jewelcrafting skill to max level as soon as the Stormwind and Orgrimmar harbors open the way to Northrend. 

Getting started with Jewelcrafting

Once you’ve absorbed the essentials of Jewelcrafting, you can start gathering the necessary materials to level Jewelcrafting. To start off, you’ll need to buy a Jeweler’s Kit, available at General Supplies vendor. Since Jeweler’s Kit is a must-have item in your bags to level Jewelcrafting, don’t ever try to drop it off in the bank to make more room for crafted items since you won’t be able to continue leveling. After you bought your Jeweler’s Kit, and have it in your bags, head to a Jewelcrafting vendor to buy the supplies needed to level Jewelcrafting. And lastly, you’ll need copious amounts of bars, gems, and pearls. Since it would be best to opt for the Mining profession to gather as many nodes and pearls, having a Blacksmithing friend that can smelt your ores would be the best.

Here’s the list of essential materials used to level Jewelcrafting:

Amount Item
OneJeweler’s Kit
AmountMaterialLocation
110Copper BarCopper Veins located in Elwynn Forest, Dun Morogh, Mulgore, Durotar, the Barrens
20Malachite or TigerseyeCopper Veins 
125Bronze Bar (Copper Bar and Tin Bar)Copper Veins and Tin Veins located in Ashenvale, Redridge Mountains, Wetlands, Loch Modan, Hillsbrad Foothills, Duskwood, Thousand Needles, the Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Desolace, Silverpine Forest 
65 ShadowgemCopper Veins, Tin Veins and Silver Veins located in Arathi Highlands, the Barrens, Thousand Needles, Hillsbrad Foothills, Stranglethorn Vale, Badlands, Stonetalon Mountains
80Heavy Stone Iron Veins located in Arathi Highlands, Desolace, Stranglethorn Vale, Thousand Needles, Alterac Mountains, Badlands, Ashenvale, Swamp of Sorrow, Dustwallow Marsh
35Moss AgateTin Veins and Silver Veins
150Mithril BarMithril Veins located in the Hinterlands, Tanaris, Azshara, Desolace, Badlands, Searing Gorge, Stranglethorn Vale, Feralas, Arathi Highlands, Burning Steppes
85Solid Stone Mithril Veins 
20Truesilver BarTruesilver Veins located in Winterspring, Burning Steppes, Eastern Plaguelands, the Hinterlands, Un’Goro Crater, Azshara, Tanaris, Western Plaguelands, Badlands
30CitrineMithril Veins and Truesilver Veins
SevenAquamarineMithril Veins and Truesilver Veins
60Thorium barThorium Veins located in Winterspring, Eastern Plaguelands, Azshara, Burning Steppes, Un’Goro Crater, Western Plaguelands
10Star RubyThorium Veins
25Large OpalThorium Veins
15Blue SapphireThorium Veins 
12Essence of UndeathUndead mobs in Stratholme, Scholomance, and Naxxramas
25Huge EmeraldThorium Veins 
20Black DiamondMobs in Blackrock Depths
60Blood Garnet/Shadow Draenite/Golden Draenite/Deep Peridot/Flame Spessarite/Azure MoonstoneKhorium Veins located in Nagrand, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Blade’s Edge Mountains
Nethercite Veins located in Shadowmoon Valley
Adamantite Veins located in Nagrand, Blade’s Edge Mountains, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh
45Adamantite PowderAdamantite Veins
15Adamantite BarAdamantite Veins 
12Primal EarthAdamantite Veins
12Essence of EarthEarth elementals across Azeroth and Outland
85Bloodstone/Chalcedony/Dark Jade/Huge Citrine/Shadow Crystal/Sun CrystalSaronite Veins located in the Storm Peaks, Wintergrasp, Sholazar Basin, and Icecrown
EightForest EmeraldSaronite Veins
OneFrozen OrbRare drop in dungeons and raids
30Earthsiege Diamond/Skyflare DiamondTransmutation

Leveling Jewelcrafting

Classic era

  • 1-30 craft Delicate Copper Wire
  • 30-50 craft Tigerseye Band or Malachite Pendant
  • Learn the next level of Jewelcrafting
  • 50-80 craft Bronze Setting
  • 80-100 craft Simple Pearl Ring or Gloom Band
  • 100-110 craft Ring of Twilight Shadows
  • 110-120 craft Heavy Stone Statue
  • 120-150 craft Pendant of the Agate Shield
  • Learn the next level of Jewelcrafting
  • 150-180 craft Mithril Filigree
  • 180-185 craft Solid Stone Statue
  • 185-200 craft Engraved Truesilver Ring
  • Learn the next level of Jewelcrafting
  • 200-220 craft Citrine Ring of Rapid Healing
  • 220-225 craft Aquamarine Pendant of the Warrior
  • 225-250 craft Thorium Setting 
  • 250-260 craft Ruby Pendant of Fire 
  • 260-280 craft Simple Opal Ring
  • 280-290 craft Sapphire Pendant of Winter Night
  • 290-300 craft Sapphire Signet or Emerald Lion Ring

TBC era

  • Learn the next level of Jewelcrafting
  • 300-320 craft Prismatic Black Diamond
  • 320-335 craft Mercurial Adamantite 
  • 335-340 craft Dazzling Deep Peridot, Delicate Blood Garnet, Potent Flame Spessarite, Rigid Golden Draenite, Sovereign Shadow Draenite, Smooth Golden Draenite
  • 340-350 craft Heavy Adamantite Ring 

WOTLK era

  • Learn the next level of Jewelcrafting
  • 350-395 craft or cut any items and gems that are either orange or yellow
  • 395-400 craft Bloodstone Band, Crystal Chalcedony Amulet, Crystal Citrine Necklace, or Sun Rock Ring
  • 400-420 craft Stoneguard Band or Shadowmight Ring
  • 420-450 craft Dream Signet, Icy Prism, or meta gems 