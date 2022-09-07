WoW Wrath of the Lich King Jewelcrafting leveling guide

Professions in World of Warcraft are optional utility systems that further empower your characters, bring the money in, and relieve challenging encounters. Blizzard Entertainment, as a rule, tinkers with professions each expansion, whether that be simple adjustments, revamps, or even the introduction of a new profession that complements the newly-introduced gameplay systems like socketing.
Introduced with the release of the Burning Crusade, Jewelcrafting is a profession that arms the players with knowledge on how to craft rings, trinkets, and necklaces. Although crafted rings, trinkets, and necklaces drastically enrich your character with stats and actives, the true value of Jewelcrafting actually lies within crafting gems for socketed items. Giving the socketed item additional bonuses like procs or stats, gems are an absolute necessity for the competitive environment.
Since blindly leveling a profession from the ground up can be rather expensive and wasteful, the best approach to leveling a profession like Jewelcrafting is following a detailed guide that will, in the long run, save you both time and precious gold. So, to help you cut costs, we’ve created a comprehensive WOTLK Classic Jewelcrafting leveling guide.
Learning Jewelcrafting
To learn the ancient craft of Jewelcrafting, you’ll need to visit the elven cities of Darnassus and Silvermoon. Since the Apprentice-Artisans can only be found in these two cities with no exceptions, you’ll need to venture across the sea to get your hands on that sacred Jewelcrafting knowledge. Once you reach the Master-tier of Jewelcrafting, you can enrich your Jewelcrafting profession by visiting a trainer in Hellfire Penninsula. And finally, for becoming a Grandmaster Jewelcrafter, you’ll need to pay a visit to trainers located in Borean Tundra and Howling Fjord. Although WOTLK Classic Jewelcrafting trainers are currently unavailable, you’ll be able to train your Jewelcrafting skill to max level as soon as the Stormwind and Orgrimmar harbors open the way to Northrend.
Getting started with Jewelcrafting
Once you’ve absorbed the essentials of Jewelcrafting, you can start gathering the necessary materials to level Jewelcrafting. To start off, you’ll need to buy a Jeweler’s Kit, available at General Supplies vendor. Since Jeweler’s Kit is a must-have item in your bags to level Jewelcrafting, don’t ever try to drop it off in the bank to make more room for crafted items since you won’t be able to continue leveling. After you bought your Jeweler’s Kit, and have it in your bags, head to a Jewelcrafting vendor to buy the supplies needed to level Jewelcrafting. And lastly, you’ll need copious amounts of bars, gems, and pearls. Since it would be best to opt for the Mining profession to gather as many nodes and pearls, having a Blacksmithing friend that can smelt your ores would be the best.
Here’s the list of essential materials used to level Jewelcrafting:
|Amount
|Item
|One
|Jeweler’s Kit
|Amount
|Material
|Location
|110
|Copper Bar
|Copper Veins located in Elwynn Forest, Dun Morogh, Mulgore, Durotar, the Barrens
|20
|Malachite or Tigerseye
|Copper Veins
|125
|Bronze Bar (Copper Bar and Tin Bar)
|Copper Veins and Tin Veins located in Ashenvale, Redridge Mountains, Wetlands, Loch Modan, Hillsbrad Foothills, Duskwood, Thousand Needles, the Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Desolace, Silverpine Forest
|65
|Shadowgem
|Copper Veins, Tin Veins and Silver Veins located in Arathi Highlands, the Barrens, Thousand Needles, Hillsbrad Foothills, Stranglethorn Vale, Badlands, Stonetalon Mountains
|80
|Heavy Stone
|Iron Veins located in Arathi Highlands, Desolace, Stranglethorn Vale, Thousand Needles, Alterac Mountains, Badlands, Ashenvale, Swamp of Sorrow, Dustwallow Marsh
|35
|Moss Agate
|Tin Veins and Silver Veins
|150
|Mithril Bar
|Mithril Veins located in the Hinterlands, Tanaris, Azshara, Desolace, Badlands, Searing Gorge, Stranglethorn Vale, Feralas, Arathi Highlands, Burning Steppes
|85
|Solid Stone
|Mithril Veins
|20
|Truesilver Bar
|Truesilver Veins located in Winterspring, Burning Steppes, Eastern Plaguelands, the Hinterlands, Un’Goro Crater, Azshara, Tanaris, Western Plaguelands, Badlands
|30
|Citrine
|Mithril Veins and Truesilver Veins
|Seven
|Aquamarine
|Mithril Veins and Truesilver Veins
|60
|Thorium bar
|Thorium Veins located in Winterspring, Eastern Plaguelands, Azshara, Burning Steppes, Un’Goro Crater, Western Plaguelands
|10
|Star Ruby
|Thorium Veins
|25
|Large Opal
|Thorium Veins
|15
|Blue Sapphire
|Thorium Veins
|12
|Essence of Undeath
|Undead mobs in Stratholme, Scholomance, and Naxxramas
|25
|Huge Emerald
|Thorium Veins
|20
|Black Diamond
|Mobs in Blackrock Depths
|60
|Blood Garnet/Shadow Draenite/Golden Draenite/Deep Peridot/Flame Spessarite/Azure Moonstone
|Khorium Veins located in Nagrand, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Blade’s Edge Mountains
Nethercite Veins located in Shadowmoon Valley
Adamantite Veins located in Nagrand, Blade’s Edge Mountains, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh
|45
|Adamantite Powder
|Adamantite Veins
|15
|Adamantite Bar
|Adamantite Veins
|12
|Primal Earth
|Adamantite Veins
|12
|Essence of Earth
|Earth elementals across Azeroth and Outland
|85
|Bloodstone/Chalcedony/Dark Jade/Huge Citrine/Shadow Crystal/Sun Crystal
|Saronite Veins located in the Storm Peaks, Wintergrasp, Sholazar Basin, and Icecrown
|Eight
|Forest Emerald
|Saronite Veins
|One
|Frozen Orb
|Rare drop in dungeons and raids
|30
|Earthsiege Diamond/Skyflare Diamond
|Transmutation
Leveling Jewelcrafting
Classic era
- 1-30 craft Delicate Copper Wire
- 30-50 craft Tigerseye Band or Malachite Pendant
- Learn the next level of Jewelcrafting
- 50-80 craft Bronze Setting
- 80-100 craft Simple Pearl Ring or Gloom Band
- 100-110 craft Ring of Twilight Shadows
- 110-120 craft Heavy Stone Statue
- 120-150 craft Pendant of the Agate Shield
- Learn the next level of Jewelcrafting
- 150-180 craft Mithril Filigree
- 180-185 craft Solid Stone Statue
- 185-200 craft Engraved Truesilver Ring
- Learn the next level of Jewelcrafting
- 200-220 craft Citrine Ring of Rapid Healing
- 220-225 craft Aquamarine Pendant of the Warrior
- 225-250 craft Thorium Setting
- 250-260 craft Ruby Pendant of Fire
- 260-280 craft Simple Opal Ring
- 280-290 craft Sapphire Pendant of Winter Night
- 290-300 craft Sapphire Signet or Emerald Lion Ring
TBC era
- Learn the next level of Jewelcrafting
- 300-320 craft Prismatic Black Diamond
- 320-335 craft Mercurial Adamantite
- 335-340 craft Dazzling Deep Peridot, Delicate Blood Garnet, Potent Flame Spessarite, Rigid Golden Draenite, Sovereign Shadow Draenite, Smooth Golden Draenite
- 340-350 craft Heavy Adamantite Ring
WOTLK era
- Learn the next level of Jewelcrafting
- 350-395 craft or cut any items and gems that are either orange or yellow
- 395-400 craft Bloodstone Band, Crystal Chalcedony Amulet, Crystal Citrine Necklace, or Sun Rock Ring
- 400-420 craft Stoneguard Band or Shadowmight Ring
- 420-450 craft Dream Signet, Icy Prism, or meta gems