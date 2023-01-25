WoW WOTLK Classic hotfix brings first changes to Titan Rune dungeons

The World of Warcraft devs unleashed the Old Gods onto Azeroth a week ago. Since then, we explored the secrets of Titan Rune dungeons, and Ulduar, and proved ourselves in the Argent Tournament. As we’re still uncovering all the gems phase two of Wrath of the Lich King Classic has to offer, the Classic devs put together a little something for us—a hotfix.

With this hotfix, Sack of Ulduar Spoils and Large Sack of Ulduar Spoils are getting changes in terms of Emblems, Titane Rune dungeons are in line for nerfs as Blood of the Loa becomes unbearable to deal with, and other minor bugs that have been overdue for a fix were touched up.

WoW WOTLK hotfix

Sack of Ulduar Spoils and Large Sack of Ulduar Spoils now drop Emblems of Conquest instead of Emblems of Triumph.

Creatures and NPCs

Elder Bluewolf of the Lunar Festival has been found, and we’ve relocated them to the Wintergrasp fortress.

Dungeons and raids

Weakened the increased healing taken effect generated from Blood of the Loa in Troll Heroic Dungeons with Defense Protocol Alpha active. That buff now has a four-second duration (was 10 seconds) and cancels when the enemy is no longer affected by Blood of the Loa.

Ulduar

Iron Council

Stormcaller Brundir’s corpse will no longer get stuck in midair if killed during his transitions into and out of Lightning Tendrils.

Professions