WoW streamers blast ‘awful’ Dragonflight affix during worst Mythic+ week this season

This week in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, the Mythic+ affix rotation includes Fortified, Entangling, and Bolstering, making it the worst week to run dungeons. Amid this terrible week, WoW streamers are criticizing the affix that’s the real reason for their suffering—Bolstering.

On X (previously known as Twitter), a wide variety of WoW streamers and high-end players are slamming Bolstering for being an “awful” affix that’s hard to deal with. WoW icons like Tettles, jtdotb, Liquid’s raid leader Maximum, and Equinoxmonk are all complaining about the current state of the Bolstering affix. While most streamers aren’t sure how exactly Blizzard Entertainment should approach rebalancing Bolstering, the overall sentiment is clear—change the affix.

The Everbloom is one of the worst dungeons this week. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Essentially, Bolstering as an affix is tied to trash mobs and increases their health and damage dealt by 20 percent each time their ally falls. To make it even worse, Bolstering stacks, can apply to bosses, and can’t be purged or dispelled. This week, Bolstering is paired with Fortified, the affix that also increases mobs’ health and damage, so clearing one or two trash packs can take three to four minutes. Normally, boss encounters last this long, and it’s simply tedious to see packs of mobs taking this long to die.

Speaking of affixes, the only solution I could offer is for Blizzard entirely to remove all affixes outside Fortified and Tyrannical. On top of that, it would be great if the devs brought back seasonal affixes that were removed at the beginning of season two. This would spice up Mythic+ dungeons, even later in the season. Most of affixes in season three, namely Incorporeal, Bolstering, and Afflicted, are challenging to deal with and quite punishing if you miss the timing. The idea is to make Mythic+ dungeons fun again, and not a chore to deal with.