WoW SoD: Where to find Elynna in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Hey there, fellow tailors. Are you enjoying being a Tailor in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery? Well, being a tailor is about to become even better in phase one because two new recipes are coming. You just need to know where to buy them.

Who is Elynna in WoW Classic SoD?

Elynna map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Elynna is the Tailoring Supplies vendor in Darnassus. She happily sells tailoring supplies to any Alliance player in need. Unfortunately, seeing how she is located in Darnassus, a very inconvenient location compared to Ironforge and Stormwind, I imagine not many players visit her shop. However, this is all about to change because of the mini-update coming on Dec. 20.

Where to find Elynna in WoW Classic SoD

Elynna is in Darnassus at the Craftsmen’s Terrace. She will be in the second house on the right as you enter the area from the Warrior’s Terrace. TomTom users can find her at 64,21. If you are still having trouble finding her, you can always ask a Darnassus guard to point you to the location of a Tailoring trainer, and they will mark the location for you.

What does Elynna sell in WoW Classic SoD?

From Dec. 20, Elynna will start selling recipes for Invoker’s Cord and Invoker’s Mantle. If you’re playing Horde, you can buy the same recipes from Borya in Orgrimmar. Even though we don’t know the exact stats of these items yet, they are said to raise spell damage and healing. Blizzard added these two recipes to make getting BiS items for casters easier. Many casters in WoW Classic SoD phase one have the same BiS gear from the Blackfathom Deeps raid, and because of the luck-based loot system, many are having trouble getting this item. By adding craftable versions of BiS items, casters will have more gearing-up options. Elynna just so happens to sell these crating recipes.

Borya sells the same recipes as Elynna for Horde players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elynna also Sells Greater Adept’s Robe and Blue Linen Robe recipes. However, she can only sell one every few hours. This makes me worried that the same will apply to the new Invoker’s items, and I’m hoping that won’t happen. I also need a BiS belt for my healer, and I’m hoping this will make things easier.