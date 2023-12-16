WoW SoD: Where to find Elder Ashenvale Bear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It can teach you the way of the Hunter Claw… rank 4.

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, the Hunter class is one class that got a significant buff. Hunters are surprisingly powerful in Phase One of SoD, and a lot of their power comes from their pets.

Hunters can not only tame most beasts in WoW Classic SoD to be their faithful battle companions, but they can also learn abilities from them. The Elder Ashenvale Bear is one such beast, and I will tell you where to find them.

Where to find Elder Ashenvale Bear in WoW Classic SoD

Elder Ashenvale Bear map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As their names suggest, Elder Ashenvale Bears can be found in Ashenvale. You can find these bears on the eastern side of Ashenvale in the area between Raynewood Retreat and Splintertree Post. I first encountered these teddies just south of Raynewood Retreat. For TomTom users, this is around 61,57.

They aren’t Elite mobs or difficult to deal with, but they sure weren’t happy to see me. There are several different bear types in Ashenvale, including normal Ashenvale Bears, which are smaller and have darker fur than Elder Ashenvale Bears.

What is special about the Elder Ashenvale Bear in WoW Classic SoD?

Bad Teddy! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Elder Ashenvale Bear is one of the few beasts in WoW Classic SoD Phase One that can learn the Claw Rank four pet ability. By taming an Elder Ashenvale Bear and training it for a while, it can gain this ability, which the Hunter can also learn and use to train other beasts.

Claw Rank Four is considered one of the best pet abilities in SoD Phase One, so it’s a good idea to tame one of these bears and add them to your list of pet abilities. Have fun taming bears in WoW!