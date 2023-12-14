WoW SoD: How to start and complete Sharing the Faith quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery adds new abilities, PvP events, and a couple of new quests. Sharing the Faith is a class-specific quest for Night Elf priest, and I’ll explain how to complete it.

New Season of Discovery quests usually revolve around new gameplay features, such as rune engravings. Sharing the Faith is a quest that teaches Night Elf Priests how to share their Moonwell blessing with other characters.

Before you start Sharing the Faith quest in WoW Classic SoD

Kneel inside a Moonwell to get your Meditation blessing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, you need to be a Night Elf Priest. Secondly, you need to be at least level five to accept this quest. After meeting these two conditions, head for Darnassus to get the quest.

Now, for the most important thing, you need to have the Meditation on Elune. This is the buff you learn when doing one of the first Priest quests at the starting zone. It is likely that you have this without even realizing it because it lasts for four hours. If you don’t have the buff, don’t worry, because it’s easy to get it again. Just find a moonwell, step into it, and type /kneel . After a few seconds you’ll get the buff again. There is a Moonwell just outside Darnassus behind the little pond at 42,76.

How to start and complete Sharing the Faith quest in WoW Classic SoD

Sharing the Faith quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sharing the Faith quest location. Screenshot by Dot Esports remix by Aleksandar Perisic

To accept the quest, enter the Temple of the Moon and talk to the Priest trainer, Laria. She is standing on the other side of the room from where you enter, and there will be a human close to her, who is HOPEFULLY kneeling.

Accept the quest from Laria and go towards the Supplicant, the kneeling human in white robes. Select the Supplicant, type /pray, and the Supplicant will receive your Meditation on Elune blessing. Talk to Laria again to turn in the quest.

Is Sharing the Faith quest bugged in WoW Classic SoD?

I wasn’t the only one who encountered the bug. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, unfortunately, this quest is very much bugged. Most players are not able to complete this quest because the Supplicant just won’t kneel. For many, the Supplicant is standing instead of kneeling, making it impossible for him to receive your blessing.

Fortunately, as you can tell from the images, I was able to tame the Supplicant and complete the quest. In return, I got a ‘whopping’ 50 copper.

How to complete Sharing the Faith quest if it’s bugged in WoW Classic SoD?

Show him who’s boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports He learned his lesson. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a couple of things you can do to make the Supplicant kneel.

Try reasoning with the Supplicant. Make him realize that you are the player and that he is the NPC. Hopefully, he will understand the error of his ways and quickly kneel.

Be assertive. Order the Supplicant to kneel. Use /yell if he is still not listening to you.

Jokes aside, here’s how to actually fix this bug.

Open the General Channel or the Trade channel and ask someone to invite you to their party and explain that you need it to finish a bugged quest. By doing this, there is a chance that someone will invite you to a different server layer where the Supplicant is kneeling, and you can finish the quest. However, the Supplicant could still be standing even on different server layers.

and explain that you need it to finish a bugged quest. By doing this, there is a chance that someone will invite you to a where the Supplicant is kneeling, and you can finish the quest. However, the Supplicant could still be standing even on different server layers. Lastly, and this is what worked for me, exit the game, wait a while, log back in, and, HOPEFULLY, you’ll find him kneeling. After I finished the quest, he went back to kneeling again, which is strange.

Hopefully this will fix the bug so you can finish the quest. Have fun.