WoW SoD: How to get Truefaith Gloves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is taking players back to the true vanilla era, where grinding for the best gear pieces allowed them to get slightly ahead of the others. One of such item are Truefaith Gloves, which are essentially a must-have for healers in the first phase of the game mode.

In WoW Classic Season of Discovery, developers divided the game into phases. In the first one, which is live currently, players may level up to 25 and afterward are encouraged to dive into endgame content before phase two goes eventually launches.

You’ll have to visit a Tailoring trainer on your way to crafting Truefaith Gloves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to focus on endgame content, you should try gearing up as much as possible, since the refreshed bosses and raids pose a huge challenge. When playing as a healer, Truefaith Gloves are almost mandatory, as they enhance your healing skills. Here’s how you can get them.

What are Truefaith Gloves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Truefaith Gloves are a gear piece for hands, like the name suggests. They increase the wearer’s armor and Intellect, while also adding them a unique ability. Once equipped, the healing done by a caster is increased by 15. It is an enormous boost, making Truefaith Gloves a must-have for all healers.

How to get Truefaith Gloves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Like with many items in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you may get Truefaith Gloves either by buying them on the Auction House, or by crafting them. They’re around five gold on the market, which is quite a lot in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Therefore, the best way to obtain your own Truefaith Gloves is to craft them yourself. For that, you’ll need Tailoring on level 150 and a special pattern for the gear piece. The pattern can be found on Auction House, though, on our server its cost oscillates around 15 gold, which is even more than the item itself. As a result, it’s best to loot it yourself.

The pattern is quite pricey, to say the least. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the trick, however. The pattern for Truefaith Gloves is a World Drop, meaning it can be dropped from any mob on any level. So there’s no shortcut or best place to farm it—you just need to keep your fingers crossed and hope for the best.

What ingredients are needed to craft Truefaith Gloves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Once you get the pattern and Tailoring on level 150, you will be able to craft Truefaith Gloves. But the job’s not over. You will have to sacrifice four Healing Potions, three Bolts of Silk Cloth, two Heavy Leathers, and one Fine Thread to create them. We know it’s a lot, but believe us, it’s worth all the trouble.