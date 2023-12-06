WoW SoD: How to get Thunderbrow Ring in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's one of the most expensive items in the game.

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery players are slowly approaching the endgame of phase one, and are therefore looking for the best gear to prepare for PvE and PvP content. One such item is the Thunderbrow Ring.

Like the original vanilla WoW, in Season of Discovery, obtaining some of the strongest items in the game is no easy feat. In the newest game mode, this has been made even tougher to do, as Blizzard has divided it into different phases. The first one, in which we’re currently, has a level cap of 25, meaning rare items of similar levels are highly demanded.

Finding the best gear in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is certainly time-consuming. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

That’s the case with Thunderbrow Ring. It’s a binds-when-equipped item blue Finger gear piece, which is incredibly rare to loot. Here’s how you can get one for yourself.

Who can use Thunderbrow Ring in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Since it’s a ring, almost everyone can wear the Thunderbrow Ring for themselves in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. It boosts the wearer’s Strength and Agility, meaning it’s perfect for Hunters, Paladins, Rogues, and Warriors. Therefore, its high demand is more than understandable.

How to get Thunderbrow Ring in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Like with every binds-when-equipped item, there are two ways of claiming your own Thunderbrow Ring. The first one is buying it on the Auction House, though it’s an expensive option. On the realm I’m currently playing on, there are only two available in the Auction House, and they’re priced at around 38 gold each. With how little gold I have, there’s no way I’m spending that on the item, and I believe a lot of players will feel the same.

That’s a lot of money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Therefore, it’s best to try looting it yourself. Here’s the trick, however. Thunderbrow Ring is a World Drop, meaning it can drop from any mob at any level, or be looted from any chest. Unfortunately, chances of that are incredibly slim, which makes it one of the rarest, most expensive, and most in-demand items in WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s first phase.