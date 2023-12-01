WoW SoD: How to get the Seal of Martyrdom rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Paladins in World of Warcraft are renowned for their utility, providing healing, damage, and crowd control. With the help of the Seal of Martyrdom rune, Paladins are an even greater threat in Season of Discovery.

Runes are items that contain unique effects that can either slightly alter certain spells or drastically change the entire fundamentals of your class. For Paladins, various runes can increase their healing, health, threat, or crowd control abilities. The Seal of Martyrdom is among the easiest runes to get so far, and it can be a massive help.

Where to get the Seal of Martyrdom Rune in WoW SoD

Ada Gelhardt, your target, can be found on the edges of Elwynn Forest | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire the Seal of Martyrdom in World of Warcraft Season of Discovery, you need to first venture to the human capital of Stormwind in Elwynn Forest. Go to the Cathedral District and descend down into the Cathedral Catacombs. Here, you should find a note that outlines the location of a woman on an island between Westfall and Elwynn Forest.

The island where you can find your target is found in the southwestern part of the map, just below where you would normally find and kill Hogger. Use the map above for reference. Swim to the island and speak to Ada Gelhardt. This NPC will turn hostile and after you slay Ada, you should be able to loot the Seal of Martyrdom rune.

The Seal of Martyrdom Rune, explained

The Seal of Martyrdom is a chest rune that has a unique effect that can immensely benefit a party at the cost of the Paladin. Whenever active, deal 30 percent-increased damage to your target, but you take 10 percent of the damage you inflict.

The real benefit is how this spell impacts your party or raid members. Party members within 40 yards gain mana equal to 10 percent of the damage you take from this seal. The more damage you do, the more damage you inflict upon yourself and the more mana your party or raid will receive.

Though at the cost of your Paladin’s health, this is still an incredible rune. Mana regeneration is a massive issue for most caster classes, especially at lower levels. With this rune, your casters will be able to deal significantly more damage and burn down bosses faster. You should be sure to have a stable source of healing before popping this ability.