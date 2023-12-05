WoW SoD: How to get Humbert’s Helm in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's one of the rarest helmets in the game currently.

The new World of Warcraft Classic mode Season of Discovery unlocks gradually. In the first update, players are allowed to only level up to 25 and must wait a bit before they progress further. Such approach creates high demand for some of the best items early in the game, like Humbert’s Helm.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery takes its players back to the roots of vanilla gameplay. This means some items need to be farmed for quite a long time before they’re dropped due to their rare drop rate. But they’re more than worth the grind, as especially in the first phase of the season, they elevate your characters quite significantly. Humbert’s Helm is one of such items.

Many classes can benefit from Humbert’s Helm in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As the name suggests, Humbert’s Helm is a Head gear piece that gives you Agility, Stamina, and Armor. It’s made from leather, so it can be worn by most classes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Unfortunately, obtaining it on your own isn’t so easy.

How to get Humbert’s Helm in WoW Classic Season of Discovery as Horde

If you’re playing Horde, you’re in luck. Horde players can drop Humbert’s Helm by killing Dun Garok Riflemen in Hillsbrad Foothills, a zone in the Eastern Kingdoms. The zone is made for players with high level, so don’t try wandering there before hitting level 20 at least, since otherwise you might just die a lot and waste your time. But once you pash this threshold, you can gather a group of friends and travel to Hillsbrad Foothills and try looting the gear piece.

Dun Garok Riflemen can be found in Dun Garok mine in Hillsbrad Foothills. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead

Once you’re in Hillsbrad Foothills, head over to the southwestern part of the zone to Dun Garok Mine. Dun Garok Riflemen, which you can kill to get Humbert’s Helm, are found there.

How to get Humbert’s Helm in WoW Classic Season of Discovery as Alliance

Alliance players have it way tougher when it comes to collecting Humbert’s Helm, unfortunately. The dwarfs in Dun Garok won’t see them as hostile, so you can’t kill them to drop the item. If you want to go see for yourself, be wary, as many Horde players will likely be there trying to loot it.

The only option to get your hands on Humbert’s Helm as an Alliance player is to buy it in the neutral Auction House in Booty Bay from a Horde player, however, the prices for that are likely mind-blowing. We haven’t seen the item in the Auction House ourselves, which is just a proof of its sky-high demand.