WoW Shadowlands’ tier set bonuses are already retiring

Shadowlands, the infamous World of Warcraft expansion that brought the behind-the-scenes villain the Jailer, is slowly but surely approaching its final moments. The next expansion, Dragonflight, is set to release on Nov. 28. With that in mind, we’ll soon see the Dragonflight’s pre-patch going live. Although the exact pre-patch release date is still a mystery, Blizzard is slowly unveiling crucial pieces of information tied to the event with the latest information involving the destiny of Shadowlands’ tier sets.

Shadowlands tier sets will, with the launch of the Dragonflight pre-expansion patch, become Legacy gear. According to a blue post from Blizzard, tier-set bonuses will become ineffective during combat the moment the Dragonflight pre-patch goes live.

Although Blizzard normally avoids disabling gear so soon after their release, the scope of changes classes will see with the pre-patch launch is simply too big to include tier sets into the equation too. Other than Dracthyr Evokers and UI revamp coming with the Dragonflight pre-patch, it will also include the biggest yet class overhaul we’ve seen in the history of WoW. So, to give players enough time and space to experiment with new talent trees and spells, we’re saying goodbye to tier-sets earlier than initially expected.

In the future, the dev team will stick to their usual pattern of disabling expansion gear whenever a new expansion launches. To make up for the removal of tier-sets earlier, Blizzard will tune the game content in 10.0.0 once again to keep the difficulty at approximately the same level.