WoW players want Azeroth’s biggest and weirdest landmark to stick around for good

Azeroth and other planets in World of Warcraft like Outland have existed for thousands of years, and precisely because of this are teeming with old artifacts and trinkets of past times. One towering artifact has annoyed players for years, but now they actually want it to stay in the game for good.

According to a post on WoW’s subreddit dated Sept. 4, players are down to keep Sargeras’ legendary sword, Gorribal, which was jammed in Azeroth back at the end of the Legion expansion.

If you didn’t play the expansion, let me quickly brush you up on the lore. Essentially, Sargeras, the leader and father of an endless army of demons known as the Burning Legion, plunged a big sword into Azeroth after he was defeated at Antorus.

The Battle for Azeroth expansion was dedicated to healing the wounds Sargeras and his sword caused, and today the sword is inactive and essentially harmless thanks to Magni Bronzebeard.

“Removing it might just cause more harm, on top of being a massive undertaking. Think of it like when doctors leave a small piece of shrapnel because it would cause more harm to remove than it’s worth,” one player explained.

Some players even go further than that, saying the sword is intended to draw and purify Azeroth when she is “born.” This, however, implies the theory that our planet is a dormant Titan (an almighty creature of Order that could hold immense power). The fact that the Jailer—the main villain of Shadowlands—tried to capture the essence of Azeroth only proves this theory.

But there are still players who would absolutely love to see this sword leave Azeroth once and for all. The only problem with this is who is big and strong enough to finally rid us of this artifact?

No matter what actually happens with the sword, my only wish is to actually see the resolution of this storyline. Legion ended with a cinematic of Sargeras plunging a sword into Azeroth, and this always felt like a cliffhanger. Ever since then, I’ve been patiently waiting for this plotline to be resolved.

