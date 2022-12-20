WoW players discover secret mount—and its cuteness can’t be put into words

After the World of Warcraft community discovered how to get secret mounts Magmashell and Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra, they had no plans on stopping. The Secret Finding Discord has been working diligently to find even more mounts, and on Dec. 19, they discovered a way to obtain a new mount called Otto.

Sharing their discovery on WoW‘s subreddit, Secret Finding Discord left a step-by-step guide on how to get this mount that’s similar to Yellow and Brown Scouting Ottuk, except it’s of a pale blue color.

To get this mount, you’ll need to learn Fishing and reach level seven Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr to unlock Fishing Holes. After that, you’ll need to head to Ruby Life Pool’s Fishing Hole in the Waking Shores and find a raid group to hunt down Harpoon Lunkers that can drop Copper Coin of the Isles. You’ll need to rinse and repeat this process until you have 75 Copper Coins in your bag.

After that, head to the Great Swog, exchange Copper Coins for Silver Coins, those same Silver Coins for Gold Coins, and buy Immaculate Sac of Swog Treasures and get Aquatic Shades. Using the shades, visit the dive bar north of the Obsidian Citadel, dance for five minutes, and get teleported to Vazallia’s hangout spot.

Then you’ll see an interactable barrel near you, and you’ll need to combine 100 Frigid Floe Fish, 25 Calamitous Carp, and one Kingfin, the Wise Whiskerfish. Return the barrel and Otto will show up offering your the mount. Besides that, there’s an additional cute interaction—when you put on your Aquatic Shades, Otto will be wearing a pair too.