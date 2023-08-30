WoW players desperately want one new type of transmog item—and they’re using LoL to prove why

Customizing your World of Warcraft character is one of the most fun and time-consuming things you can do in the game, and the player base is consistently looking for new ways to add details to their characters.

One of the best ways to customize your WoW character is through transmogrification (transmog), a system that makes your armor take on the appearance of another piece of armor while still keeping its original stats intact. In a post to the official WoW subreddit earlier today, one WoW player clamored for a new transmog option to make its way to the cosmetic side of the game: skirts. In modern WoW, there are plenty of options for leg armor, although skirts are few and far between.

In their post, the WoW player referenced another game, League of Legends, and how some of that game’s characters are able to wear skirts, especially in many newer skins.

The post showed close-up shots of skirts featured on certain splash arts from League, with the skirts of Crystal Rose Elise, Ocean Song Seraphine, and Firefox Ahri all being showcased as examples for WoW. It’s definitely possible that skirts like the ones in League make their way to WoW, although it would likely take a bit of legwork on Blizzard’s part to make them visually appealing and game-ready.

The most likely reason as to why skirts aren’t a thing in WoW is because of the physics that go into a model like that. Most of the armor in the game “snaps” to your character’s model, with pants and chest pieces molding themselves to your character’s body. A skirt, however, would have to flow along the outside of your character, effectively extending their model.

Throughout Dragonflight, Blizzard has been extensively updating the ways you can customize your character, including the addition of new armor sets, facial features, and hairstyles for multiple races. While skirts would be a welcome addition, there’s no sign that they’re going to make their mark anytime soon. Still, Blizzard has been exceptionally open to community ideas throughout this expansion, so it’s definitely a possibility.

