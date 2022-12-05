WoW players can snag 385 item-level loot from these ‘super rares’ in Dragonflight

Progression, especially gear progression, is the essential aspect of MMORPGs and World of Warcraft. It allows players to see their characters evolve from expansion to expansion. In Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment introduced a wide variety of gearing-up systems via Blood Shards, world drops, and quests, and more. But only recently, the WoW community learned there is one more way of gearing up—super rares.

Super rares in Dragonflight refer to special rare mobs that can drop items up to 385 item level. Originally, there were rare mobs that would drop 369 and 372-item-level gear. When players reach at least 365 item level, the regular rares evolve into super rares which drop items of higher item level. Super rares don’t have loot for every specialization so you might get a piece of gear you don’t need.

You can find super rares in the Waking Shores, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. Here’s a list of all super elites in each zone, according to Wowhead:

The Waking Shores super rares

Rohzor Forgesmash

Turboris

Battlehorn Pyrhus

Cauldronbearer Blakor

Char

Captain Lancer

The Azure Span super rares

Gnarls

Blisterhide

High Shaman Rotknuckle

Snarglebone

Thaldraszus

Ancient Protector

It’s still unknown if this is an intended feature or yet another bug the community discovered which Blizzard will fix in the near future. Bear in mind that you can kill these super rares only once per day so having a Weak Aura that helps you keep track of your kills might come in handy.