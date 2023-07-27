WoW players are calling on Blizzard to fix one ridiculous 19-year-old feature

World of Warcraft is celebrating its 19th birthday in November 2023 and since the game launched in 2004, one feature has stuck around no matter the expansion.

After painfully watching melee specs wielding and having fun with their daggers, axes, swords, and maces for years, players have gathered enough courage to demand Blizzard Entertainment to add animations for casters using staves. In a July 26 Reddit thread, players said they would love to see their Priests, Warlocks, and Mages casting their iconic spells from staves.

Although this is a minor demand, it’s worth noting that Blizzard has done plenty of visual updates in the game over the years and the devs have recently been fulfilling players’ wildest desires, like red skin options for Draenei.

Related: Best races for Mage in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

While some players would be thrilled to see new unique staff animations for Chaos Bolt and Pyroblast, others would love it if Blizzard could introduce an option to hide the weapons so that the staves aren’t just hanging on your back and clipping through your clothes.

While the devs are at it, they could also add an option to choose your casting animations and the way they cast—whether by hand or by staff. Ideally, this could be tweaked at the barber’s shop, just like every other customization in WoW.

Again, this should all be optional and players should be able to toggle this on and off as they please. This probably won’t come with Patch 10.1.7, but Blizzard might surprise us further down the road.

Related: WoW Classic players argue game’s most famous starting zone might also be its worst

About the author