WoW players agree these trasmogs give off the absolute worst vibes

You are what you wear—even in World of Warcraft.

Have you ever tried spicing things up a bit in World of Warcraft Dragonflight using the transmog system? You may be proud of your dashing new look, but what do passers-by think? WoW players on Reddit had quite a heated discussion about which transmogs they hate the most on Nov. 22.

The original poster kicked things off with engineering goggles. Whether they are transmogs or the actual goggles themselves, engineering goggles give off bad vibes. Many WoW players associate them with powerful PvP players who have unique and devastating abilities like bombs and stun guns.

Most characters in WoW end up looking like knights in cool-looking armor; so getting your character to look like a farmer will definitely make you stand out. Unfortunately, the majority of Reddit users agree this is the worst possible transmog. There are many transmogs in WoW you can use to turn your character into a Cotton Eye Joe look-alike, including straw hats, overalls, and farmer boots. Reddit users also agreed those who rock the farmer look are either amazing or terrible when doing dungeons.

A “twink” is a term in WoW used to describe players who stop leveling at a certain point and equip only the best armor and weapons to make their character as powerful as possible for battlegrounds and other PvP activities. Looking like a twink is unpopular because WoW players might associate you with a PvP try-hard who cares more about rankings than having fun. While this isn’t strictly a transmog, most players who do low-level battlegrounds and wear armor with mid-maxed stats also have the same armor and, therefore, the same look. If you’re dressed like all the other twinks, get ready for some dirty looks.

Some tanks like to pull in large groups of mobs while only appearing to wear a plain white dress. While that might be an interesting conversation starter, players on Reddit, ironically, call them “walking red flags.”

While entirely unnecessary, transmogs can be a fun endgame activity. If you decide to embrace fashion in Azeroth, avoid these controversial looks.