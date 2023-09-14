WoW players agree these are the hardest specs in Dragonflight

These specs have a big learning curve.

The last boss in Aberrus in a battle stance
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

No matter how hard the World of Warcraft Dragonflight devs try, they will never be able to perfectly balance the game. With that said, here’s what the community thinks are the hardest specs to play in the latest expansion.

According to players in a Sept. 13 Reddit thread, four specs stand out as the hardest in the game right now: Arcane Mage, Discipline Priest, Outlaw Rogue, and Enhancement Shaman.

What are the hardest specs to play?
byu/FatDadTsu inwow

Arcane Mages have historically been known as one of the easier specs with their rotation boiling down to only a couple of buttons. But in Dragonflight, their rotation became extremely long and convoluted. So today, you have to play Arcane Mage perfectly, or you shouldn’t bother at all because you’ll be at the bottom of the DPS charts.

“Arcane mage at one point had a 31 line OPENER, followed by a 25 line burn phase, followed by a conserve phase or something,” one player explained.

Related
WoW players will reunite with an old faction in Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Another spec that players are calling incredibly complex and hard to master is Discipline Priest—the only spec that heals by dealing damage with little to no direct healing buttons. Precisely because of this, you need to have a deep understanding of the game and encounters so that you can play your cooldowns around it. 

“It’s the spec that require the more knowledge overall since you need to plan everything 10s before it happen while doing mechanics,” one player said.

Tauren Shaman with two wolves
Enhancement Shamans have a long rotation. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Enhancement Shaman is quite challenging to play as well, especially in a Mythic+ environment where you have a number of short cooldown spells, procs, and you have to juggle all that while still doing the mechanics. Besides that, the rotation is quite long and you have to learn it by heart to keep consistent DPS.

Finally, Outlaw Rogue, which is quite similar to how Enhancement Shaman plays, revolves around different procs, and you have to be quick on your fingers to utilize them all, or else your DPS will suffer. It’s a quite high APM spec, and it gets even more overwhelming when you have to make a series of snap decisions while still trying to complete the encounter properly.

Related
How to unlock the Man’ari Eredar Draenei customizaton in WoW Dragonflight

Overall, pretty much all of the above-mentioned specs share one trait—long and scripted rotations you can’t really diverge from if you want to keep consistent DPS. Discipline Priest is a special case because it’s more of a planning spec, where you have to take even the tiniest details into consideration. Be warned if you’re planning on playing these specs; you have quite a learning curve ahead.

About the author
Izabela Tomakic

Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.

More Stories by Izabela Tomakic