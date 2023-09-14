WoW players agree these are the hardest specs in Dragonflight

No matter how hard the World of Warcraft Dragonflight devs try, they will never be able to perfectly balance the game. With that said, here’s what the community thinks are the hardest specs to play in the latest expansion.

According to players in a Sept. 13 Reddit thread, four specs stand out as the hardest in the game right now: Arcane Mage, Discipline Priest, Outlaw Rogue, and Enhancement Shaman.

Arcane Mages have historically been known as one of the easier specs with their rotation boiling down to only a couple of buttons. But in Dragonflight, their rotation became extremely long and convoluted. So today, you have to play Arcane Mage perfectly, or you shouldn’t bother at all because you’ll be at the bottom of the DPS charts.

“Arcane mage at one point had a 31 line OPENER, followed by a 25 line burn phase, followed by a conserve phase or something,” one player explained.

Another spec that players are calling incredibly complex and hard to master is Discipline Priest—the only spec that heals by dealing damage with little to no direct healing buttons. Precisely because of this, you need to have a deep understanding of the game and encounters so that you can play your cooldowns around it.

“It’s the spec that require the more knowledge overall since you need to plan everything 10s before it happen while doing mechanics,” one player said.

Enhancement Shamans have a long rotation. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Enhancement Shaman is quite challenging to play as well, especially in a Mythic+ environment where you have a number of short cooldown spells, procs, and you have to juggle all that while still doing the mechanics. Besides that, the rotation is quite long and you have to learn it by heart to keep consistent DPS.

Finally, Outlaw Rogue, which is quite similar to how Enhancement Shaman plays, revolves around different procs, and you have to be quick on your fingers to utilize them all, or else your DPS will suffer. It’s a quite high APM spec, and it gets even more overwhelming when you have to make a series of snap decisions while still trying to complete the encounter properly.

Overall, pretty much all of the above-mentioned specs share one trait—long and scripted rotations you can’t really diverge from if you want to keep consistent DPS. Discipline Priest is a special case because it’s more of a planning spec, where you have to take even the tiniest details into consideration. Be warned if you’re planning on playing these specs; you have quite a learning curve ahead.

