WoW players agree one class is completely useless in raids outside its damage

Although World of Warcraft players are prone to constantly looking at the DPS meters, damage is not the most important aspect of raiding. Your value as a raider also comes from your utility, ability to deal with encounter mechanics, and think on your feet. One class has fallen so behind in Dragonflight that they only bring DPS to the table and it’s starting to become a problem.

On Sept. 25, players almost unanimously agreed that Hunter, a class that was originally known for its wide number of utility spells, is actually useless in raid environments outside its DPS.

“I’ve sat back for the last 6 years and watched buffs/externals/raid CDs/boss and add debuffs etc be added back in, revamped, made powerful etc and I’ve done all of that while watching my class be the one and only class that brings none of that. I used to just turn a blind eye to it and I’d make my usual forum PTR posts about the class needing help with those things but there was always a spot in the raid for a Hunter,” one player said.

On top of this, it seems as if there’s little to no value in bringing a Hunter over more Augmentation Evokers, a support class that broke the game and became mandatory in every team comp. While Hunters can only soak leftover mechanics on the floor, Augmentation Evokers can boost other classes’ DPS through the roof.

Essentially, Hunters, outside their currently-mediocre DPS in single-target scenarios don’t give any reason for raid leaders to bring them along. It’s true, they do have a soaking ability via Aspect of the Turtle, but why would you ever want a Hunter when you can bring a Holy Paladin when they can do the same job and top the healing charts as well?

Since raid buffs are critical to the game’s balance and without them, the meta would return to square one, the best way to approach this is by giving Hunters a small yet valuable buff that would increase their value in a raid setting.

Giving them a buff that would increase teammates’ Critical Strike or Versatility would be the way to go about this or bring back the Aspect of the Fox ability and allow team members to cast abilities while moving.

About the author