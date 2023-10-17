WoW player somehow snags 2 incredibly rare mounts back to back

Rare World of Warcraft mounts have a one to two percent chance to drop, but what are the odds of getting two such mounts, back to back?

On Oct. 16, WoW player zelda5820 managed to get their hands on two mounts in a span of just one hour. The first mount that dropped was Spawn of Horridon and the second was Clutch of Ji-Kun.

Both of these mounts come from the iconic MoP raid, Throne of Thunder, and only have a roughly two percent chance drop, making them incredibly rare and sought-after mounts, especially because they can’t be bought off the auction house.

Originally, this WoW player got Spawn of Horridon back in Warlords of Draenor, but their guildie, who was helping them at the time, took it after dropping on the first try.

This is one of the most sought-after mounts to this day. Image via Wowhead

These are all the mounts you can get from this raid. But if they are feeling like they should at least get all mounts from the Isle of Thunder, they should farm the Nalak world boss, but it has less than a one percent chance to drop.

The MoP expansion has a ton of cloud serpent mounts you can obtain, but it will take you a while. The most farmed mounts are Heavenly Onyx Cloud Serpent from Sha of Anger, and Astral Cloud Serpent from Elegon in Mogu’shan Vaults.

Still, there are a ton of other mounts hiding behind the exalted reputation with, for example, the Lorewalkers and Order of the Cloud Serpent. I really hate farming reputations, so normally you’ll see me once a week running old raids and dungeons, rather than farming reputation.

