No mouse? No problem. WoW player discovers idiot-proof method to fishing

The Dragonflight pre-patch that launched on Oct. 25 transformed World of Warcraft from a traditional MMORPG game that resonates with players thanks to its unique lore and character development into an entirely modern game that has tons of customization and accessibility features. While we are waiting for the expansion to launch on Nov. 28, the community has been toying with the newly added features and one WoW player discovered an idiot-proof method to fishing.

Sharing a quick guide on WoW’s subreddit, the player found a way how you can fish without using a mouse. All you need to do is to go to your favorite fishing spot and enable the Interact key under Controls and Gameplay. The Interact key allows you to interact with a target with a press of a single button without the need to click on the object or NPC.

Once you have Interact key enabled and you’ve set your Interact key, you need to type into your chat box /console SoftTargetInteractRange 30. Then, you can start fishing by pressing only a button you previously chose as your interact key.

Although this method is super useful, especially if you’re AFKing while fishing, bear in mind that this won’t work if there are surrounding NPCs or any interactable objects because your character will immediately target them instead of fish bobber if they are slightly closer.