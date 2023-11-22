WoW player creates layout for faction capital turned neutral city in future expansion

It's definitely not unlike Blizzard to repurpose old cities for new expansions.

With the next three World of Warcraft expansions getting announced at BlizzCon earlier this month, players have had plenty of opportunities to look into the future and start hypothesizing what directions Blizzard might take with the game.

One player on the WoW subreddit went as far as drawing up a mock map of what a neutral city could look like during the second of those three expansions, Midnight.

In the upcoming Midnight expansion, players will be heading back to the region of Quel’thalas, which has long been the homeland of many of WoW’s elven races. With that in mind, it’s possible that Blizzard could repurpose some of the cities, locations, and structures that already exist in Quel’thalas, updating them for the new expansion. The only catch is that Silvermoon has always been a Horde-only city dating back to its introduction in 2007. Should it get reintroduced as a more current, neutral capital, Alliance players would need to get their own section of the city, or the ruling Horde leadership would have to welcome its enemies under the city’s banner.

In the mockup, the original poster, a user named Oliver21417, drew up a red side of the city and a blue side of the city, appropriately color-coordinated for the game’s two factions. Their proposed floor plan of the new Silvermoon City would keep the Horde side intact, while the Alliance could occupy the west side of the city, aka the “Ruins of Silvermoon.” Players should recognize that area as a questing hub from the Blood Elf starting experience.

Silvermoon City could easily be due for a rework, considering players haven’t had much of a reason at all to go there, but it’s more likely that Blizzard could introduce a new city altogether. Some players in the comments weren’t too fond of the idea of an all-new Silvermoon, saying the separated sections of the city only strengthened the faction divide and didn’t really promote any neutrality.

“There is zero reason the Blood [Elves] would give the Alliance half their city,” one user said in the comments. “That would make it not one neutral city, but two opposing cities,” another said.

A Silvermoon rework would likely be good for the game, though, as it’s such a lore-rich environment that definitely wasn’t explored to its fullest potential back during its introductory days. An updated version of the city would also probably usher in the ability to use flying mounts in the zone. Although flying was brought to the whole of Azeroth during the Cataclysm expansion, the entirety of the Eversong Woods, as well as Silvermoon City, was left out.

We’re still at least two-to-three years out from even the preliminary, pre-announcement stages of the Midnight expansion, so Blizzard has plenty of time to get a potential Elven city up and running by then.