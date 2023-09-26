WoW Hardcore players are falling victim to this infuriating bug

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is, in a word, hardcore, and you simply can’t afford to die. No matter how unlucky your death might be, there’s no going back, even if you fall victim to this infuriating bug.

In a WoW Hardcore video compilation from Sept. 25, you can see that this player almost fell through a bridge and fell to his demise, even though it seemed like he stepped comfortably onto it to begin with.

The bug you’re currently looking at is the phantom bridge step that can be actually missing, although it appears as if it’s there. So, you could be casually roaming around Thousand Needles, crossing those bridges, and all of a sudden, you fall, and all your progress is gone—all your money, reagents, food, and items.

To avoid this, I advise you to jump each time you’re about to step on and off a bridge. I can’t really say where this bug appears because I’ve seen it in different spots, and the only way to truly stay safe is to jump.

If you’re playing a Priest or a Mage, you can also just rely on the Slow Fall ability if you have enough reagents. If you’re playing a different class, you can buy Noggenfogger Elixir in Tanaris, but that doesn’t guarantee you fall slowly and safely. Instead, you can buy the Parachute Cloak in an auction house when you reach level 45. Until you get Noggenfogger or Parachute Cloak, jump.

Another important tip that I can give you is to always carry one Swiftness Potion and a couple of healing potions with you in case a pull goes south. If you happen to die, and there’s no shame in that, always have a bank alt that has the large majority of your gold. You never know when you can be sent to meet your maker.

