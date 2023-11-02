WoW Hardcore player claims OTK’s Mak’Gora tournament was already decided from day one

A World of Warcraft Hardcore player who participated in OTK’s Mak’Gora tournament claims that most participants never stood a chance against the two finalists: Ziqo and Snutz.

On Oct. 31, the WoW Hardcore OTK Mak’Gora tournament ended with Snutz winning and claiming half of the $100,000 prize pool. However, players like Reddit user Contract007 claim that those who had help from friends and fans had an advantage over others, particularly participants like Snutz and Ziqo.

According to Contract007t, because Snutz and Ziqo are streamers, their fans were able to help them prepare for the tournament. As Contract007 puts it, both finalists received gifts, such as gold, status-boosting consumables, the best equipment, and other items that would be hard to obtain for most players. Contract007 claims that many players who did not have a loyal following simply weren’t as well equipped as Snutz and Ziqo.

“Both of them are incredible players, very skilled with a massive fan base so this isn’t to hate on them or anything but the tournament itself was never going to be won from a dark horse non-streamer unless they bought a ton of gold to compete and had a whole month to grind and even then they’d be behind the streamers by a large margin,”Contract007 said.

Participants who signed up had from Oct. 6 to Oct. 29, to level their character to max level (60) and acquire the best gear and items before taking part in the Mak’Gora tournament on Oct. 30 and 31. According to Mak’Gora tournament rules, players duel to the death, and the losing player has their character deleted.

Because there were no rules that prevented participants from receiving help from other players, it’s easy to see why popular streamers had an advantage in OTK’s Mak’Gora tournament.

Perhaps there will be stricter rules in the next OTK Mak’Gora tournament, which may give non-streamers a better chance of winning. We’ll have to wait and see.