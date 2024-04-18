WoW game director confirms plans to expand Dracthyr class pool

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a ton of new info about World of Warcraft: The War Within on April 18. During a group interview featuring content creator Dan “MrGM” Carter and game director Ion Hazzikostas, it was confirmed that the Dracthyr class pool might be expanded in The War Within.

Even though MrGM didn’t share any footage from the group interview, he posted on his X page that there are plans to let Dracthyr be classes other than Evokers. The game director didn’t provide a timeframe, but the post suggests it should happen “near the start of the expansion.”

Hazzikostas, didn’t share the new list of classes for Dracthyr, but since their Visage form is quite similar to Humans, I believe Dracthyr might be able to be Mages, Priests, Rogues, Warlocks, Warriors, Death Knights, Hunters, and Monks. This is just my speculation, though, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Evoker Visage form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hazzikostas also said you’ll be able to use your Visage form during combat while playing one of the newly available classes. The post doesn’t mention using Visage in combat while playing as an Evoker, and even though I thought this was just an oversight at first, it might actually be intentional. Evokers have unique animations that require wings and spitting magic, so the odds of you being able to use your non-draconic form during combat are quite slim.

Dracthyr were introduced with Dragonflight prepatch on Nov. 15, 2022 and were limited only to the Evoker class. Initially, the class only had two specs, Devastation (DPS) and Preservation (healer), but Patch 10.1.5 released Augmentation as the first support spec in WoW. Dracthyr can assume two forms—Visage and draconic. While the draconic form turns your Dracthyr into a dragon-like creature, Visage form allows them to assume a human-like shape, but only outside combat.

