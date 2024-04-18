Augmentation Evoker casting a spell.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
WoW game director confirms plans to expand Dracthyr class pool

Dracthyr won't be locked to Evokers in The War Within, according to WoW game director Ion Hazzikostas.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Apr 18, 2024 09:18 am

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a ton of new info about World of Warcraft: The War Within on April 18. During a group interview featuring content creator Dan “MrGM” Carter and game director Ion Hazzikostas, it was confirmed that the Dracthyr class pool might be expanded in The War Within.

Even though MrGM didn’t share any footage from the group interview, he posted on his X page that there are plans to let Dracthyr be classes other than Evokers. The game director didn’t provide a timeframe, but the post suggests it should happen “near the start of the expansion.”

Hazzikostas, didn’t share the new list of classes for Dracthyr, but since their Visage form is quite similar to Humans, I believe Dracthyr might be able to be Mages, Priests, Rogues, Warlocks, Warriors, Death Knights, Hunters, and Monks. This is just my speculation, though, so take it with a pinch of salt. 

A visaged Evoker glides through the sky. He has pale skin and is draped in orange armor. A large red, black, and orange sword is draped across his back as he descends.
Evoker Visage form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hazzikostas also said you’ll be able to use your Visage form during combat while playing one of the newly available classes. The post doesn’t mention using Visage in combat while playing as an Evoker, and even though I thought this was just an oversight at first, it might actually be intentional. Evokers have unique animations that require wings and spitting magic, so the odds of you being able to use your non-draconic form during combat are quite slim. 

Dracthyr were introduced with Dragonflight prepatch on Nov. 15, 2022 and were limited only to the Evoker class. Initially, the class only had two specs, Devastation (DPS) and Preservation (healer), but Patch 10.1.5 released Augmentation as the first support spec in WoW. Dracthyr can assume two forms—Visage and draconic. While the draconic form turns your Dracthyr into a dragon-like creature, Visage form allows them to assume a human-like shape, but only outside combat.

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.