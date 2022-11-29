WoW Dragonflight players can level up fast using unconventional but expensive method

As is the case every time a new World of Warcraft expansion drops, casual players and speedrunners alike are all looking for ways to make their leveling experience as efficient as possible, whether it’s for their mains or their alts down the line.

With the recent release of Dragonflight, Blizzard has made a lot of largely well-received changes to the game. And one that certain players will love is its improvements to professions, making them much more significant rather than the relative afterthought they used to be. But for any player who just wants to speed-level characters, professions could provide a way to do so.

According to WoW YouTuber Kelani, crafting professions can be a highly efficient way to level characters. This is because of the new “First Craft” bonus originally publicized by Kaychak and confirmed by Bellular. Essentially, many crafting recipes, if crafted for the first time, will reward roughly five percent of a level’s worth of experience upon completion.

Additionally, this means that, in theory, players could swap professions after crafting all of the low-level recipes for, say, Jewelcrafting, and then doing the same in, for example, Leatherworking after switching, and so on and so forth down the line.

The problem, of course, is acquiring materials, which will be unfathomably expensive, especially early on in any expansion. Therefore, this could prove to be a more viable method for leveling alts later on after prices calm down. That being said, if you have the gold to spend, Kaychak said on Reddit that they got from level 60 to 66.4 in just 33 minutes.