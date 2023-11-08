WoW Dragonflight: How to open Reliquary of Aviana treasure

The Reliquary of Aviana treasure is one of the 10 treasure chests you can loot from the Emerald Dream in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight—and as soon as you open it, you’ll get the cosmetic Branch of Aviana.

Though opening the Reliquary of Aviana treasure and all of the other nine treasure chests scattered around the Emerald Dream is relatively quite easy, some players are having trouble finding their locations. If you want to spare some time, here’s the exact location of the Reliquary of Aviana treasure and how to open it.

Location of the Reliquary of Aviana treasure in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

First, you’ll need to find the Mark of Aviana around the Emerald Dream, located at coordinates 59.9, 18.9.

After you do that, you’ll need to head to the Reliquary of Aviana treasure, located at coordinates 64.1, 19.1.

How to open the Reliquary of Aviana treasure in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight

You must interact with this statue to make the Reliquary of Aviana treasure spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you find the Mark of Aviana, you’ll have one minute to reach the Reliquary of Aviana treasure. A Winged Spirit Guardian will be following you on your way.

Once you reach the location, all you have to do is interact with the Statue of the Sky Mistress and the Reliquary of Aviana treasure will spawn right behind you. Click the treasure chest and you’ll open it.

What is the special loot of the Reliquary of Aviana treasure in the Emerald Dream in WoW Dragonflight?

As soon as you open the Reliquary of Aviana treasure, you’ll receive the Branch of Aviana. This item is a recolor of the Origin of Nightmares staff from Naxxramas.

The Branch of Aviana deals 0.4 damage per second and you must be level 58 in WoW Dragonflight to use it. If you want to make some money, the Branch of Aviana sells for 171 Gold, 70 Silver, and 47 Copper.