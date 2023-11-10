WoW Dragonflight: How to complete Dryad Fire Drill, and is it bugged?

This world quest is frustrating for all the wrong reasons.

Glowing fire orbs in WoW's new zone, the Emerald Dream. Lava can be seen flowing in the background of the image.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dryad Fire Drill is one of the newest world quests introduced in WoW Dragonflight with the launch of its newest zone, the Emerald Dream.

While Dryad Fire Drill is a relatively easy-to-complete, standard world quest in theory, the biggest obstacle standing between players and this objective is a potential bug that prevents the world quest from spawning in the first place. You shouldn’t have much trouble completing the quest, but if you encounter this bug, you’ll be at an impasse. 

Here’s how to complete the Dryad Fire Drill world quest in WoW Dragonflight, as well as what you should do if you encounter any possible bugs with the quest. 

How to complete Dryad Fire Drill in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Dryad Fire Drill can be started by entering the Barrows of Reverie at coordinates [63.46, 71.46]. From there, you must extinguish 18 of the fires found within the barrows, while also rescuing six dryads from the blaze. 

Is the Dryad Fire Drill world quest bugged? 

The Barrows of Reverie in WoW Dragonflight, without a world quest active. Green caves can be seen in the foreground.

On the current live WoW servers, it appears Dryad Fire Drill is bugged for some players. Many WoW fans on both the game’s official subreddit and its forums are reporting that the world quest does not properly phase players into the version of the Barrows of Reverie where the quest is actually active. This bug prevents players from seeing any fires or trapped dryads, meaning it’s literally impossible to complete. 

Related

WoW Dragonflight: How to open the Statue of the Ashen Panther treasure
WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Dragon Isles Pathfinder achievement
When do World Quests reset in WoW Dragonflight?

Although there’s no timetable for a fix on this world quest, it’s likely that Blizzard will have it back to normal at some point in the near future. The only solution, for now, will be to wait until a hotfix is registered to the game. We tried reloading our UI, zoning out of the Emerald Dream, and restarting WoW, but none of these fixes caused the Dryad Fire Drill world quest to spawn. 

Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.

Latest Articles