This world quest is frustrating for all the wrong reasons.

Dryad Fire Drill is one of the newest world quests introduced in WoW Dragonflight with the launch of its newest zone, the Emerald Dream.

While Dryad Fire Drill is a relatively easy-to-complete, standard world quest in theory, the biggest obstacle standing between players and this objective is a potential bug that prevents the world quest from spawning in the first place. You shouldn’t have much trouble completing the quest, but if you encounter this bug, you’ll be at an impasse.

Here’s how to complete the Dryad Fire Drill world quest in WoW Dragonflight, as well as what you should do if you encounter any possible bugs with the quest.

How to complete Dryad Fire Drill in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Dryad Fire Drill can be started by entering the Barrows of Reverie at coordinates [63.46, 71.46]. From there, you must extinguish 18 of the fires found within the barrows, while also rescuing six dryads from the blaze.

Is the Dryad Fire Drill world quest bugged?

On the current live WoW servers, it appears Dryad Fire Drill is bugged for some players. Many WoW fans on both the game’s official subreddit and its forums are reporting that the world quest does not properly phase players into the version of the Barrows of Reverie where the quest is actually active. This bug prevents players from seeing any fires or trapped dryads, meaning it’s literally impossible to complete.

Although there’s no timetable for a fix on this world quest, it’s likely that Blizzard will have it back to normal at some point in the near future. The only solution, for now, will be to wait until a hotfix is registered to the game. We tried reloading our UI, zoning out of the Emerald Dream, and restarting WoW, but none of these fixes caused the Dryad Fire Drill world quest to spawn.