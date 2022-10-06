WoW Dragonflight brings exclusive title to the best Solo Shufflers

Introduced only last year, Solo Shuffle is the equivalent of the League of Legends solo queue in World of Warcraft. To put it differently, Solo Shuffle is an Arena queue where you can finally queue alone and be paired with a random teammate. To avoid a lack of incentives to join this unpredictable yet exciting queue, Blizzard is launching Dragonflight with a fresh title for the best Solo Shufflers during season one.

Wowhead revealed that Blizzard yesterday added an achievement and title for the finest Solo Shufflers. “Crimson Soloist: Dragonflight Season 1 End Dragonflight PvP Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder (requires 50 games won on your current faction in Dragonflight Season 1),” the achievement and title read.

Since this is still in beta, it’s likely we see this title receive changes or even upgrades like handsome mounts. Thankfully, this finally means that the Solo Shuffle queue will be worth grinding just like Arena in Dragonflight.

Although the Solo Shuffle queue is still in its infancy, it’s not too early for Blizzard to start polishing this aspect of the game. Hopefully, we’ll see Blizzard addressing the format of Solo Shuffle, the randomness of teamcomp that typically decides a match, and the gear discrepancy in the near future so it can launch as a satisfying PvP mode.