WoW devs spice up Dragonflight’s first Race to World First with new loot changes

Blizzard Entertainment has shipped another change to Dragonflight, and this one could have a big impact on the Race to World First.

Kaivax, the community manager for World of Warcraft, announced last night that the developers are changing the loot restrictions for the first weeks of Dragonflight season one. Items that would have been bind-on-equip in lower difficulties will drop as bind-on-pickup in Mythic difficulty.

This change is said to “make the best loot in the game come through gameplay, rather than spending gold,” according to Kaivax As a result, guilds won’t be able to buy items to get a headstart and will therefore be forced to acquire them themselves. “Mythics BoEs represent more of a power increase than we wish to see available for gold,” Kaivax added.

This update could have a big impact on the Race to World First. The first raid, Vault of the Incarnates, opens up in North America on Dec. 12 and a day later in Europe on Dec. 13. Guilds like Echo and Liquid spend millions of gold on bind-of-equip items to get ahead in the Race to World First. Gearing up will now be much more of an obstacle, potentially adding precious time to what may be an already long race.

This change will be reverted after a few weeks. After the race has presumably finished, items dropped in Mythic difficulty will once again be bind-of-equip and will be up for grabs at the auction house or elsewhere.