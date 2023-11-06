‘Well positioned’: WoW devs optimistic MMO will land on Xbox thanks to Microsoft acquisition

Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Blizzard, World of Warcraft developers are confident the beloved MMORPG could finally debut on Xbox consoles shortly.

The famed WoW developers said they’ve been having several ongoing internal discussions about bringing it to Xbox in an interview with GamesRadar on Nov. 5. While formal conversations with Microsoft and Xbox Gaming have yet to take place, the team feels they are “pretty well-positioned” to make it happen.

The reason is twofold. First, their new relationship with Microsoft opens up the possibility. Second, adapting it to consoles could be challenging, but the team is confident in its ability to overcome those hurdles, especially with Microsoft’s resources and expertise.

The devs aren’t just open to the idea of bringing it to consoles either; they’re openly quite excited about it. “Wouldn’t that be cool?” they said in the interview, showing a strong interest in making this vision a reality.

However, it’s certainly not a priority for them right now. Their focus is on the Worldsoul Saga, a trio of expansions including WoW: The War Within, WoW: Midnight, and WoW: The Last Titan. “We’ve got enough to deal with right now,” the devs added with a laugh.

The first expansion will release sometime next year, while the others will likely follow in the following two. So, while the idea of WoW on consoles is on their radar, it’s taken a backseat.

The acquisition also opens up other possibilities for WoW, including a release on Game Pass. This move could allow Xbox and PC players with Game Pass to play it without needing a separate subscription, which would draw in more players.

With the potential for new platforms and subscription models on the horizon, WoW’s future is looking bright. These developments promise to usher in a new era for the beloved MMORPG.