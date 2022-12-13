WoW devs are showering players with mounts, toys, and transmog every month with this new feature

Blizzard Entertainment added tons of new collectibles like mounts, toys, and cosmetics with the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28. Although we still have a long grind to go, the devs don’t plan to stop adding cosmetics any time soon, especially since they are adding a new feature to World of Warcraft.

On Dec. 13, Blizzard shared a detailed post revealing the latest feature coming to the game—the Trading Posts. Located in capital cities, Orgrimmar and Stormwind, the Trading Posts will have monthly quests and activities you can complete in exchange for a new currency that can buy you different mounts, toys, and transmogs. The Trading Posts will have their shop all set up, so you can browse items before making your final decision and purchasing an item.

Designed as an homage to creativity in WoW, the Trading Post will be limited only by imagination. What’s more, the devs will frequently update the post and you can expect new mounts, toys, and transmogs every month.

The account-wide currency the Trading Post sellers will use is called Trader’s Tender and it can be earned in two main ways—by simply visiting the Trading Post each month and by completing monthly activities. Bear in mind that items will rotate from the shop so you’ll need to pick up items as soon as possible unless you want to wait.

In Blizzard’s words, this is just a glimpse of the future and the devs are looking for even more ways to reward players for their loyalty and time spent in the game.

The Trading Posts are soon hitting the PTR servers and, presumably, live servers early next year.