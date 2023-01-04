WoW devs are back, and their New Year’s gift is Mythic+ dungeons nerfs 

With Blizzard Entertainment releasing Season One of Dragonflight on Dec. 13, and the final World of Warcraft update for the year going live on Dec. 22, the game was left in a state of imbalance during the holiday break. The devs have now returned, starting 2023 with hefty nerfs to Mythic+ dungeons, particularly Ruby Life Pools, Algeth’ar Academy, and the Nokhud Offensive.

Class balancing

Paladin

Holy

Fixed an issue where Divine Resonance would not heal if no target was selected.

Protection

Fixed an issue preventing Inner Light’s damage effect from triggering.

Retribution

Fixed an issue where Crusade incorrectly increased damage dealt without having the corresponding Avenging Wrath talent.

Dungeons and raids balancing

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Algeth’ar Academy

Overgrown Ancient

Increased the amount of time between abilities, particularly in relation to Burst Forth.

Azure Vaults

Azureblade

Increased the time it takes for Azureblade to drain their mana.

The Nokhud Offensive

Nokhud Lancemasters are less talkative when firing their ballistae.

The Raging Tempest

Lightning Strike damage reduced by 10 percent.

Energy Surge damage reduced by 50 percent.

Surge of Power duration increased to 18 seconds (was 15 sec).

Teera and Maruuk

Slightly increased Maruuk’s movement speed.

Added a slight delay on Quick Shot after Teera uses Gale Arrow.

Ruby Life Pools

Melidrussa Chillworn

Reduced the absorb value of Ice Bulwark by 25 percent.

Reduced party-wide periodic damage of Chillstorm by 33 percent.

Erkhart Stormvein

Interrupting Cloudburst now has a two sec. school lockout when it interrupts a spell (was four seconds).

Stormslam is now cast less frequently.

Temple of the Jade Serpent

Lesser Sha and Malformed Sha’s ability ‘Sha Eruption’ no longer ignores line of sight.

Sha of Doubt

Increased the recast cooldown of Touch of Nothingness.

Wither Will now prefers targets that are not under the effects of Touch of Nothingness.

Vault of the Incarnates

Fixed an issue with the intermission enemies’ Presence abilities being able to pierce magic immunities on the Kurog Grimtotem encounter.

Player versus Player balancing

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Paladin

Protection

Fixed an issue preventing Guardian of the Forgotten Queen from benefiting from cooldown reduction from Gift of the Golden Val’kyr.

Fixed an issue preventing Aura of Reckoning from correctly extending Sentinel.

Profession changes

Many professions’ weekly quests have had their quest item drop rates increased.

Alchemy

Aerated Phial of Quick Hands is now a valid target for Reclaim Concoctions.

Enchanting