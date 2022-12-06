WoW devs answer players’ prayers with much-needed tweak to World Quests

World Quests have been a pivotal part of World of Warcraft for a long time, and the devs are finally listening to the players.

WoW players have been asking the devs to tweak World Quests from being a daily chore with a strict time constraint to a much less straining task. For casual players, they were taking too much time, yet were too important to miss out on. Kaivax, the community manager for the game, revealed last night that they will remain bi-weekly for the foreseeable future.

“All along, our goal has been to avoid making World Quests feel mandatory, while still offering them as a worthwhile option for players who are looking for things to do on a given day,” Kaivax said. They also noted that the devs will work on another way of trying to add tasks to the day for those who want a daily routine.

In the Blizzard forums, most of the responses were positive and praised the devs for making another change following player requests, which is becoming somewhat of a standard in Dragonflight. “Good choice, keep raking in those wins, thanks for listening,” answered one player in response.

But not everyone welcomes this change, and some have already suggested a few additional tweaks. One of them is to increase the reputation given by the World Quests since there won’t be as many of them to complete.

Overall, the critics of this change complain that there won’t be much to do in the game on a daily basis. If Blizzard is to be believed, however, new activities for players should be on their way soon.