Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW dev scores 10 years of game time before being hit by layoff

A speck of light in the layoff void.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 10:21 am
Warcraft Dwarf waving in a forest
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With all the layoffs happening in the gaming world, there would rarely be a silver lining. Well, this Blizzard developer certainly had it, and with sugarcoating as they snagged a decade’s worth of WoW subscription time just before they were let go from the company amid Microsoft’s layoffs.

Recommended Videos

Former Blizzard developer Adam Holisky posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Jan. 26, claiming they used all the one-year subscription codes they had for WoW as soon as they figured out there was a mass layoff incoming. “Once I realized what was happening and that I was gonna be laid off, I made sure to jump into the keyring and use all the 1-year subscription codes I have left,” Holisky wrote on the platform. The developer won’t have to pay for a WoW subscription until the distant year of 2033. Talk about future-proofing.

Holisky clarified in a follow-up tweet that these codes were a usual part of employee benefits at Blizzard, and they had saved up many of them over the years. “It’s nothing sketchy or immoral,” Holisky said.

Not everyone was as successful in this endeavor as Holisky, however. One former customer support employee at Blizzard said in a reply to Holisky’s tweet that they tried doing the same but ended up crashing the keyring site and couldn’t redeem all of their codes. “I have a lot I didn’t get to claim,” they wrote. Holisky’s replies saw numerous former Blizzard devs who got the axe talking about whether or not they managed to snag a decade or so of free WoW as a saving grace during one of gaming’s largest mass layoffs in history.

January has already seen more than 6,000 devs fired. It’s at least good to have some lightheartedness as the industry continues to be volatile and uncertain for developers and gamers alike.

related content
Read Article Blizzard outlines new raid dungeon, PvP updates, and more for WoW Season of Discovery phase 2
World of Warcraft Season of Discovery phase two player character standing among ruins
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard outlines new raid dungeon, PvP updates, and more for WoW Season of Discovery phase 2
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Here are the early patch notes for WoW Season of Discovery phase 2
A woman with green hair and armor running in WoW
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are the early patch notes for WoW Season of Discovery phase 2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 30, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All new runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Lord Kelris channeling magic into a statue
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All new runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 30, 2024
Read Article WoW Season of Discovery phase 2 is putting a stop to GDKP runs
Fiery Ancient boss in Amirdrassil
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Season of Discovery phase 2 is putting a stop to GDKP runs
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 30, 2024
Read Article WoW players want to see these 4 crucial changes in SoD phase 2
Aku'mai the last boss in Blackfathom Depths
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players want to see these 4 crucial changes in SoD phase 2
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Blizzard outlines new raid dungeon, PvP updates, and more for WoW Season of Discovery phase 2
World of Warcraft Season of Discovery phase two player character standing among ruins
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard outlines new raid dungeon, PvP updates, and more for WoW Season of Discovery phase 2
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Here are the early patch notes for WoW Season of Discovery phase 2
A woman with green hair and armor running in WoW
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are the early patch notes for WoW Season of Discovery phase 2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 30, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: All new runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Lord Kelris channeling magic into a statue
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: All new runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 30, 2024
Read Article WoW Season of Discovery phase 2 is putting a stop to GDKP runs
Fiery Ancient boss in Amirdrassil
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Season of Discovery phase 2 is putting a stop to GDKP runs
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 30, 2024
Read Article WoW players want to see these 4 crucial changes in SoD phase 2
Aku'mai the last boss in Blackfathom Depths
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW players want to see these 4 crucial changes in SoD phase 2
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 26, 2024

Author

Andrej Barovic
Gaming since childhood, Andrej spends most of his time ranting on how games used to be. He's been a writer for over two years, combining his love for literature and passion for video games. He's usually around after dark, grinding his way through the latest FromSoftware release or losing his mind on Summoner's Rift.