WoW Classic’s cinematic master Hurricane explains their process, involvement with Blizzard, and why fans should ‘stay tuned’

In an exclusive interview with Dot Esports, Hurricane, the mastermind behind the highly praised trailer for World of Warcraft: Fall of the Lich King, shared his thoughts on the creative process involved with Blizzard, and hinted at new releases.

Hurricane exemplifies what hard work and passion can do. Your dreams can come true if you stay committed to the process and hold yourself to high standards. This is exactly what happened to Hurricane, who started by sharing his creations on WoW forums and Reddit back in 2009 and ended up first collaborating with Blizzard in 2021, when it asked him to make a trailer for its new release, Wrath of the Lich King.

Fans were ecstatic, and only a year afterward, Hurricane was commissioned to create another trailer, this time for the Fall of the Lich King release. It, too, has received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

“Having a client like Blizzard is an absolute blast,” Hurricane told Dot. Using 3D editor Cinema4D, Hurricane and his “small-time Czech crew” find it quite easy to get inspiration for the trailers. This is thanks to the “extremely rich” stories in WoW, he said.

However, due to the high standards at Blizzard, there is an “additional layer of pressure” to perform. The Lich King, in particular, took a lot of work due to all the fight scenes he’s in. Luckily, Hurricane told Dot, “The fans have always been super awesome when it comes to my work, so I try my hardest to do a good job.”

As for what’s coming next? Hurricane simply told fans to “stay tuned.”

I, for one, can’t wait to see what Hurricane and his team are preparing next, and hope that it will be as great as his previous works.

