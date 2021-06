The server you pick matters in The Burning Crusade Classic.

In retail World of Warcraft, you can get by on pretty much any server, despite its low or high population. Servers are seamlessly linked together, connecting battle groups, dungeons, and in some cases raids, guilds, and auction houses as one.

But in Classic, you’re heavily restricted to your server. You can’t play with friends from other servers or factions, or switch between battle groups. Once you’ve chosen a server, you’re stuck with it—unless, of course, you fork out $25 for a transfer.

Choosing a server makes a difference in Classic, so picking one and sticking with it should be your first plan of action when playing the game for the first time. Here’s the full list of TBC Classic servers, their populations, and faction distributions.

Americas and Oceania

Whitemane

US West PvP 2,397 Alliance 1,140 (48 percent) Horde 1,257 (52 percent)

Faerlina

US East PvP 2,178 Alliance 992 (46 percent) Horde 1,186 (54 percent)

Arugal

Oceanic PvP 2,154 Alliance 735 (34 percent) Horde 1,419 (66 percent)

Herod

US East PvP 2,094 Alliance 651 (31 percent) Horde 1,443 (69 percent)

Benediction

US East PvP 1,688 Alliance 800 (47 percent) Horde 888 (53 percent)

Sulfuras

US East PvP 1,487 Alliance 574 (39 percent) Horde 913 (61 percent)

Fairbanks

US West PvP 1,449 Alliance 525 (36 percent) Horde 924 (61 percent)

Grobbulus

US West PvP RP 1,287 Alliance 728 (57 percent) Horde 559 (43 percent)

Netherwind

US East PvP 1,191 Alliance 807 (68 percent) Horde 384 (32 percent)

Earthfury

US East PvP RP 1,163 Alliance 518 (45 percent) Horde 645 (55 percent)

Mankrik

US East PvE RP 1,157 Alliance 140 (12 percent) Horde 1,017 (88 percent)

Bigglesworth

US West PvP 1,092 Alliance 439 (40 percent) Horde 653 (60 percent)

Pagle

US East PvE 1,019 Alliance 1,019 (100 percent) Horde 0 (0 percent)

Kromcrush

US East PvP 961 Alliance 301 (31 percent) Horde 660 (69 percent)

Skeram

US East PvP 931 Alliance 0 (0 percent) Horde 931 (100 percent)

Atiesh

US West PvE 929 Alliance 728 (79 percent) Horde 200 (21 percent)

Yojamba

Oceanic PvP 816 Alliance 352 (43 percent) Horde 464 (57 percent)

Westfall

US East PvE 710 Alliance 659 (93 percent) Horde 51 (seven percent)

Heartseeker

US East PvP 689 Alliance 689 (100 percent) Horde 0 (0 percent)

Blaumeux

US West PvP 615 Alliance 175 (28 percent) Horde 440 (72 percent)

Thunderfury

US West PvP 615 Alliance 259 (47 percent) Horde 292 (53 percent)

Rattlegore

US West PvP 472 Alliance 189 (40 percent) Horde 283 (60 percent)

Kirtonos

US East PvP 394 Alliance 0 (0 percent) Horde 394 (100 percent)

Remulos

Oceanic PvP 379 Alliance 217 (71 percent) Horde 89 (29 percent)

Incendius

US East PvP 357 Alliance 357 (100 percent) Horde 0 (0 percent)

Bloodsail Buccaneers

US East PvE 306 Alliance 217 (71 percent) Horde 89 (29 percent)

Myzrael

US West PvE 300 Alliance 193 (64 percent) Horde 107 (36 percent)

Kurinnaxx

US West PvP 286 Alliance 96 (34 percent) Horde 190 (66 percent)

Ashkandi

US East PvE 277 Alliance 116 (42 percent) Horde 161 (58 percent)

Smolderweb

US West PvP 272 Alliance 127 (47 percent) Horde 145 (53 percent)

Old Blanchy

US West PvP 239 Alliance 113 (47 percent) Horde 126 (53 percent)

Stalagg

US East PvP 239 Alliance 0 (0 percent) Horde 222 (100 percent)

Deviate Delight

US East PvP RP 161 Alliance 97 (57 percent) Horde 74 (43 percent)

Windseeker

US East PvE 142 Alliance 74 (52 percent) Horde 68 (48 percent)

Azuresong

US West PvE 102 Alliance 46 (45 percent) Horde 56 (55 percent)

Laotheb

US Latin PvP 62 Alliance 20 (32 percent) Horde 56 (68 percent)

Anathema

US West PvE 58 Alliance 20 (34 percent) Horde 37 (66 percent)

Felstriker

Oceanic PvE 20 Alliance 20 (100 percent) Horde 0 (0 percent)

Europe

Gehennas

EU English PvP 2,543 Alliance 1,192 (47 percent) Horde 1,351 (53 percent)

Mograine

EU English PvP 2,145 Alliance 816 (38 percent) Horde 1,329 (62 percent)

Venoxis

EU German PvP 2,119 Alliance 841 (40 percent) Horde 1,278 (60 percent)

Firemaw

EU English PvP 2,025 Alliance 970 (48 percent) Horde 1,055 (52 percent)

Shazzrah

EU English PvP 1,719 Alliance 498 (29 percent) Horde 1,221 (61 percent)

Golemagg

EU English PvP 1,677 Alliance 779 (46 percent) Horde 898 (52 percent)

Sulfuron

EU French PvP 1,601 Alliance 830 (52 percent) Horde 771 (48 percent)

Earthshaker

EU English PvP 1,541 Alliance 888 (58 percent) Horde 653 (42 percent)

Razorgore

EU English PvP 1,531 Alliance 620 (40 percent) Horde 911 (60 percent)

Everlook

EU German PvE 1,318 Alliance 1,022 (78 percent) Horde 296 (22 percent)

Pyrewood Village

EU English PvE 1,149 Alliance 943 (82 percent) Horde 206 (18 percent)

Lucifron

EU German PvP 1,074 Alliance 0 (0 percent) Horde 1,074 (100 percent)

Noggenfogger

EU English PvP 1,023 Alliance 297 (29 percent) Horde 726 (71 percent)

Patchwerk

EU German PvP 992 Alliance 429 (43 percent) Horde 563 (57 percent)

Zandalar Tribe

EU English PvP RP 965 Alliance 610 (63 percent) Horde 355 (37 percent)

Mirage Raceway

EU English PvE 951 Alliance 640 (67 percent) Horde 311 (33 percent)

Ashbringer

EU English PvP 880 Alliance 420 (48 percent) Horde 460 (52 percent)

Gandling

EU English PvP 829 Alliance 222 (27 percent) Horde 607 (73 percent)

Amennar

EU French PvP 817 Alliance 359 (44 percent) Horde 458 (56 percent)

Bloodfang

EU English PvP 770 Alliance 525 (68 percent) Horde 245 (32 percent)

Heartstriker

EU German PvP 740 Alliance 740 (100 percent) Horde 0 (0 percent)

Auberdine

EU French PvE 724 Alliance 484 (67 percent) Horde 240 (33 percent)

Razerfen

EU German PvE 724 Alliance 484 (67 percent) Horde 240 (33 percent)

Dragon’s Call

EU German PvE 701 Alliance 304 (43 percent) Horde 397 (57 percent)

Transcendence

EU German PvP 691 Alliance 300 (43 percent) Horde 391 (57 percent)

Nethergarde Keep

EU English PvE 604 Alliance 457 (76 percent) Horde 147 (24 percent)

Dreadmist

EU English PvP 583 Alliance 173 (30 percent) Horde 410 (70 percent)

Lakeshire

EU German PvE 476 Alliance 311 (65 percent) Horde 165 (35 percent)

Finkle

EU French PvP 371 Alliance 128 (35 percent) Horde 243 (65 percent)

Mandokir

EU English PvP 348 Alliance 108 (31 percent) Horde 240 (69 percent)

Skullflame

EU English PvP 336 Alliance 175 (52 percent) Horde 161 (48 percent)

Stonespine

EU English PvP 319 Alliance 0 (0 percent) Horde 319 (100 percent)

Ten Storms

EU English PvP 154 Alliance 0 (0 percent) Horde 154 (100 percent)

Hydraxian Waterlords

EU English PvE RP 114 Alliance 102 (89 percent) Horde 12 (11 percent)

Flamelash

EU English PvP 72 Alliance 11 (15 percent) Horde 61 (85 percent)

Celebras

EU German PvE RP 38 Alliance 38 (100 percent) Horde 0 (0 percent)

Dragonfang