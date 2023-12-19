World of Warcraft’s Blue Posts explained

If you spent some time on Blizzard’s official forums, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the term “Blue Post.” These posts appear quite frequently and, unlike regular user posts, have a blue color. I’ll tell you everything you need to know about World of Warcraft’s Blue Posts.

What are Blue Posts?

Blizzard employees get to write forum posts in blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blue Posts are forum posts on Blizzard’s official website created by Blizzard employees such as game developers or Game Masters. While WoW players can create as many White Posts as they want where they discuss, chat, or complain about the game, Blue Posts are usually announcements about upcoming changes to the game.

Where to find Blue Posts

Click Blizz Tracker to view the latest Blue Posts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blue Posts can be found directly on Blizzard’s official forum by clicking on the Blizz Tracker category. This is a great way to see recent posts about what changed in WoW and how the community reacts to the changes.

The Blizz Tracker only lists posts no more than one-month-old. This is a good period of time, and most players should learn what they want from those month-old posts. Looking up posts older than a month is tricky, however.

Because of this, I recommend using an unofficial website called bluetracker.gg. Bluetracker lists every Blue Post ever posted. These archives date posts all the way back to when World of Warcraft first launched. Not only that, but they also list regular White Posts that have been commented on by Blizzard’s employees.

Bluetracker.gg is a haven for Blue Posts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, only posts created by Blizzard developers themselves are considered Blue Posts. With that said, White Posts commented on by developers are still important. There are many instances where White Posts caused a heated discussion, which drew the attention of developers. For example, if enough players complain about a certain game mechanic, a developer may post a comment on how they are working on it, and this will, in turn, create a new Blue Post.

These types of posts can’t be found using Blizz Tracker but are still available on bluetracker.gg.

One thing I especially like about bluetracker.gg is how you can read stories of the early days of WoW where players encountered Game Masters. Back in those days, Game Masters used to walk around Azeroth, and they would help players out or just cause mayhem. When this happened, players often created posts about their encounters. Even better, the same Game Masters they encountered would often comment on those posts.

In conclusion, even though Blue Posts are usually just early patch notes, they are still worth reading. If you have a suggestion or a complaint about WoW, post it on the forums. Who knows, maybe a developer will respond.